Good morning, friend! Hope you’re a little less sleepy this morning than old man Tom Brady was during the Buccaneers’ final drive last night.

It’s finally Friday, so thanks for spending another week with yours truly. We may be parting ways for a few days after this but the sports won’t be stopping. These next few days will be pretty big for me personally, as NHL free agency opens today at noon (can’t wait for somebody to do something stupid!) and the Red River Showdown kicks off tomorrow at noon (can’t wait for somebody to do something stupid!).

If you want to keep in touch (or just keep track of my mental breakdowns) you can feel free to hit me up on Twitter, where I’ll probably be screaming/joking about whatever sports thing is on TV and posting “NHL 21″/”FIFA 21” clips as I grind the new games all weekend. You can also email me ([email protected]) if you’ve got anything on your mind. Don’t be a stranger!

Let’s finish this week strong and pick apart the pressing matters this morning. Away we go!

1. Tom Brady makes rare mental mistake in Bucs’ loss 🏈

I know nothing should surprise us in 2020 at this point, but the ending to last night’s Buccaneers-Bears game was truly stunning. With 1:17 left to go in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady got the football with a chance to lead a game-winning drive while down 20-19. We’ve seen this story so many times, right? Never give Brady that much time to work with. He’ll always make you pay.

But we may have gotten our most glaring “Senior Brady” moment on Thursday when that drive went no where and the QB seemingly didn’t even realize it was fourth down when he threw the incomplete pass that sealed the win for Chicago. The greatest and most clutch quarterback of all time not knowing what down it is with the game on the line? Yikes. It won’t surprise you to hear that the internet crushed him for it.

As a result, the Bears are now a rather unlikely (and arguably misleading) 4-1. Let’s get some additional takeaways courtesy of our Tyler Sullivan:

Why Chicago won: The Bears proved to be resilient in the second half — especially on defense — as they came back to the beat the Bucs following a slow start. The defense put consistent pressure on Brady and Nick Foles came up big when they needed him most

The Bears proved to be resilient in the second half — especially on defense — as they came back to the beat the Bucs following a slow start. The defense put consistent pressure on Brady and came up big when they needed him most Why Tampa Bay lost: Brain fart from Brady aside, it wasn’t the most disciplined or educated football from the Buccaneers. They made far too many mistakes and took too many costly penalties that ended up making the difference in a very winnable game

After the game, Bruce Arians claimed that Brady knew what down it was at the end of the game… but, my man, we all saw the video. There’s no chance he knew it was fourth down. I have watched Brady almost every single Sunday for the last two decades and I can say with confidence I have never seen him look as lost as he did holding up four fingers after turning the ball over last night.

Never count out Touchdown Tom… unless he forgets how to count.

2. Here’s what the NFL schedule looks like now 🏈



USATSI



As you know, the NFL has had a pretty messy last few weeks thanks to COVID-19. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the league has had to make some adjustments to its Week 5 schedule as a result, with multiple games being pushed back. Here’s a rundown of the schedule changes that were made this week:

This weekend’s Titans-Bills game has been rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, October 13 at 7 p.m (at Tennessee).

game has been rescheduled from Sunday at 1 p.m. to (at Tennessee). That game is contingent on the Titans having no new positive tests for the next three days

If the Titans-Bills game is played Tuesday, Buffalo’s game against the Chiefs next Thursday will be moved back to Sunday (if Titans-Bills is canceled, the Bills will play KC on Thursday as originally scheduled)

will be moved back to (if Titans-Bills is canceled, the Bills will play as originally scheduled) This weekend’s game between the Patriots and Broncos has been officially moved from Sunday at 4:25 to Monday at 5 p.m.

To keep my bosses happy, I will eagerly let you know that both of those rescheduled games (both set to be broadcast on CBS) can still be streamed on CBS All Access even in their new days/times.

At this point, you may want to write out the remainder of this season’s schedule in pencil, not ink. It’s clear that the NFL is willing to get as creative and flexible with their schedules as necessary, but at some point you have to pray that things start to normalize and all this craziness sort of levels out. There are only so many games that the league can push back and postpone before they’re sort of backed into an uncomfortable corner.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are quickly becoming a Monday Night-ish Football staple. It should be noted that the postponement increases the chances of Cam Newton returning in Week 5, which is great news for anyone that watched Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham earlier this week.

3. Yankees vs. Rays is coming down to Game 5 ⚾

My friend, get excited… we’ve got do-or-die baseball tonight. The Rays-Yankees series is the only one still left in play in MLB’s Divisional Round and they’ll square off in a winner-take-all Game 5 tonight with a spot in the ALCS on the line.

The Yankees stayed alive yesterday by soundly beating the Rays — doing so without Giancarlo Stanton even hitting a home run! — but the other three series around the league came to a swift end. Here’s your recap:

New York shuts down Rays offense to survive: Jordan Montgomery, Chad Green, Zack Britton, and Aroldis Chapman all combined for a damn impressive showing from the Yankees on the bump. The Rays offense mustered just three hits and one run in a 5-1 loss

and all combined for a damn impressive showing from the on the bump. The offense mustered just three hits and one run in a 5-1 loss Astros advance to fourth straight ALCS: The winner of Yankees-Rays will meet the Astros in the ALCS. Houston took Game 4 on Thursday to eliminate the A’s and punch their ticket to a fourth straight ALCS, making them one of five teams in MLB history to make at least four consecutive League Championship Series

The winner of Yankees-Rays will meet the in the ALCS. Houston took Game 4 on Thursday to eliminate the and punch their ticket to a fourth straight ALCS, making them one of five teams in MLB history to make at least four consecutive League Championship Series Braves sweep Marlins: This series was a bit of a snooze — the Marlins were shutout for a second straight game on Thursday — but it should be noted that Atlanta is the first team to ever beat the Marlins in a postseason series. That’s pretty insane considering the Marlins have been around since 1993. Both times they made the playoffs before this season (1999 and 2003) they won the World Series.

This series was a bit of a snooze — the were shutout for a second straight game on Thursday — but it should be noted that Atlanta is the first team to ever beat the Marlins in a postseason series. That’s pretty insane considering the Marlins have been around since 1993. Both times they made the playoffs before this season (1999 and 2003) they won the World Series. Dodgers finish off Padres: San Diego was one of the most fun teams in baseball this season but their season came to a swift end thanks in large part because 1) they had to play the Dodgers, and 2) injuries and a battered pitching staff caught up to them. Los Angeles’ potent offense jumped all over the Padres in Game 3 last night and that was all she wrote.

With both NLDS series ending in a sweep, the Dodgers and Braves both head to the NLCS unbeaten in these playoffs… so that should be fun. I know it’s not technically over until later tonight but that was a rather speedy divisional round, huh? Baseball may have a pace of play problem but they apparently don’t have a pace of playoffs problem.

4. Wichita State investigating alleged misconduct by Gregg Marshall 🏀

A bit of an ugly bombshell report came out of the college basketball world yesterday as it was revealed that Wichita State is investigating the conduct of basketball coach Gregg Marshall. There are a number of concerning allegations surrounding Marshall, so here’s what we know right now:

The scope of the investigation is wide-ranging but primarily centers on how Marshall treats his players

There are several alleged incidents of physical abuse, including Marshall shoving and punching former player Shaq Morris

Morris’ on-court anger and behavior has gotten him in trouble in the past, as he was suspended in 2016 after charging referees during an exhibition game

Seven Wichita State players (six of whom were on scholarship) transferred out of the program earlier this spring. The team also lost a commitment from a Class of 2020 prospect

Marshall has been at Wichita State since 2007 and he’s the winningest coach in program history with a career record of 331-121. He apparently doesn’t seem too concerned with the ongoing investigation:

Marshall, via The Athletic: “I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process. I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team.”

We’ll have to circle back on this story once the investigation is complete but, man… not great.

Friday

⚾ Rays vs. Yankees, 7:10 p.m. | TBR +143 | TV: TBS

🏀 Heat vs. Lakers, 9 p.m. | LAL-325 | TV: ABC

Saturday

🏈 Texas vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m. | OKLA -2 | TV: FOX

🏈 Florida vs. Texas A&M, 12 p.m. | TXAM +6.5 | TV: ESPN

🏈 Tennessee vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m. | UGA -12.5 | TV: CBS

Sunday

🏈 Panthers vs. Falcons, 1 p.m. | ATL -1.5 | TV: FOX

🏈 Colts vs. Browns, 4:25 p.m. | CLE +1.5 | TV: CBS

Getty Images



⚾ Yankees 5, Rays 1

Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres hit home runs to save the Yankees’ season and power them into Game 5.

💵 Winning Wagers: NYY -135, Under (9)

⚾ Dodgers 12, Padres 3

Will Smith set a Dodgers postseason record with five hits (5-for-6 with 3 RBI) as Los Angeles wrapped up its series sweep.💵 Winning Wagers: LAD -167, Over (9.5)