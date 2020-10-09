Tom Brady is the GOAT but he’s also human, which he showed Thursday night when he apparently lost track of downs on the Bucs’ final drive in their 20-19 loss to the Bears in Chicago.

The Bucs were trying to drive down the field in the final 90 seconds to try to attempt a game-winning field goal. But on fourth-and-six from their own 41 yard line Brady threw a long pass that seemed pretty risky for a fourth down play.

The pass was incomplete and gave the Bears the ball and the win but Brady stood there on the field with four fingers up, as if he thought the next play should be fourth down. But it wasn’t and he had to walk to the sideline after making a huge mistake at such a big time in the game.

It’s tough getting old, folks.

NFL Fans had jokes: