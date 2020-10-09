TKY Vs OSK Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Crucial encounter in the scenario of the top 3 with Osaka looking to erase the deficit separating them from Tokyo.

Gamba Osaka might be six points behind Gamba Osaka at the moment but it’s a difference the side can easily paper over. They have played three clashes lesser than Tokyo, matches which could end up defining how the top 3 shapes up in the J1 League.

Its what makes today’s impending matchup all the more crucial for Osaka. A win this Saturday would not only see them reduce the deficit to a measly three points but also down a direct competitor, an encounter Osaka will look to thrust everything they have into.

With just the impetus and incentive to come hammer and tongs out in this one, Osaka also have a five match winning spree behind them ahead of the showdown. The 2-1 triumph over Tosu the last time saw them keep their speckle free run across the last couple of weeks intact, rejuvenation which has sparked a season which was flickering like a candle in the wind.

TKY Vs OSK Fantasy Probable Winner

However, despite their incredible invigoration, Osaka will know Tokyo aren’t a side they can take easily. With four wins in their last five outings including two on the spin, Tokyo themselves have managed to rekindle a season going nowhere.

This has all the makings of an edge of the seat thriller written all over it. What favour Tokyo is their defence, one which will see them win this one by the solitary point.

Probable Playing 11

Tokyo

Akihiro Hayashi, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Yojiro Takahagi, Keigo Higashi, Shuto Abe, Leandro, Kyosuke Tagawa, Arthur Silva Feitoza, Adailton, Kazuya Konno

Gamba Osaka

Masaaki Higashiguchi, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, Ryu Takao, Kosuke Onose, Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Takashi Usami, Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo

Match Details

J1 League 2020-21

Match: Tokyo Vs Osaka

Date And Time: 10th October, Saturday- 10:00am IST

Venue: Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo

Top Scorer

Tokyo

Gamba Osaka

Bygone Encounter

Shonan Vs Tokyo: 0-1

Tosu Vs Osaka: 1-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Masaaki Higashiguchi from Gamba Osaka will be our goal-keeper for this encounter. The goal-keeper has been the mainstay of their defence during their rejuvenation, a player whose tenacity has served the side fruitfully in their ambitions of making massive strides.

Defenders

All of Tokyo’s last four wins have seen the club pull off cleansheets. This is a side in terrific form when it comes to the defensive side of the game, a team refusing to let in anything across at the moment.

Their new found resillinace and compact brand of defending lured us towards a trivalent from the side. We have all of Kashif Bangunagande, Hotaka Nakamura and Joan Oumari be inducted in our side while wingback Hirko Fujiharu makes a foray from Osaka given the assist he pulled off the last time around.

Midfielders

For Osaka, the midfield duo of Shu Kurata and Yosuke Ideguchi holds the key to their aspirations today. The two have moved in tandem, manifesting not only goals and assists but pulling off crucial tackles and blocks as well to form a daunting duo.

Tokyo on the other hand see us opt for the services of the vibrant and robust Kyosuke Tagawa.

Strikers

Despite getting measly minutes on the park the last time around, Kazuma Watanabe scored twice for Osaka. His goals were the match winning moment for the side in the club’s 2-1 to see him become a must have pick for us.

Tokyo’s leading scorer with the eight goals and one assist, Diego Oliveira will be the first part of the partnership from the club with Adailton dos-Santos who scored the last time completing the twosome.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With six goals to his name, Adailton will captain our side while Watanabe is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Morita, Kim, Takao, Shoji, Kurata, Ideguchi, Higuchi, Koyamatsu, Patric, Usami, Ishii

