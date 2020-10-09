Tony Ferguson is not happy with Dustin Poirier’s recent actions, and in-process has seemingly called Conor McGregor an International terrorist.

A month ago Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier looked destined to face each other at UFC 254, but the talks fell through since Poirier and UFC reached a stalemate over fight purse. However, there was a resounding appeal by many individuals and one from Tony Ferguson himself to book the fight, but nothing prevailed.

While Dustin Poirier was out, UFC did bring Michael Chandler in the picture, and the intent was to fix a bout between El Cucuy and him for the same event, though no development on the idea could take place. Thus, it seemed there was no one separating the No.2 and No.3 Lightweight, and eventually things would fall into place, however, The Diamond with his recent actions has apparently went ahead and closed the door on a fight with Tony Ferguson, as of now.

Conor McGregor Agrees To Fight Dustin Poirier

On Wednesday, October 8 Conor McGregor via Twitter revealed he has accepted a fight with Dustin Poirier. Though McGregor earlier proposed an exhibition match in front of Dustin, that might have raised money for charity, however the contest is now set to be governed by UFC. Yet Conor conveyed he’d still donate a considerable sum to The Lafayette native’s The Good Life Foundation.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Tony Ferguson Hits out at Dustin Poirier

While this tweet by the Notorious one might have got the entire MMA circuit excited, but Tony Ferguson is evidently not amused with this recent development. The 36-year-old took to twitter to express his disappointment with Dustin Poirier and criticised his action of appreciating McGregor for the charity gesture, and called him a “sell out”.

“What A Sell Out, Taking A Bribe From An International Terrorist. Good Job Kid. I Represent America. All That Talk About The Fight Game Only To Be Afraid & Be Left Behind Out Of The Loop. Take The Money & Be Proud Fake.”

What A Sell Out, Taking A Bribe From An International Terrorist. Good Job Kid. I Represent America. All That Talk About The Fight Game Only To Be Afraid & Be Left Behind Out Of The Loop. Take The Money & Be Proud Fake. pic.twitter.com/VpKamihpzI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 8, 2020

Though, Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier is on track to become official, however Tony Ferguson’s stature will remain intact and whenever he and Dustin Poirier will be obligated to come face-to-face in the ring, there will be a base for an actual build-up.

