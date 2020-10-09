By now, you’re probably — hopefully! — familiar with the meme that has taken over social media, from TikTok to Instagram to Twitter: people skateboarding or rolling along, lip-syncing to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and sipping on some Ocean Spray.

They’re imitating a man named Nathan Apodaca (aka @420doggface208 on TikTok) who did it first and ignited the viral sensation that eventually led to Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood doing it.

That’s included the meme making its way into the sports world, with some PGA golfers, fans and others doing the “Dreams Challenge” (which isn’t much of a challenge, but fine!).

Take a look:

Too good!