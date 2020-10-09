Getty Images



The National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series rolls on as Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars square off on CBS All Access on Saturday. Both teams will wrap up their Fall Series campaign with hopes of reaching the top-three spots in the standings. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this matchup.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Montclair State — Montclair, New Jersey

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

Sky Blue FC: They’re coming off a 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit last week in what was their 2020 home opener. The last time Sky Blue faced Chicago, they suffered a 4-1 loss on the road. The club will want to make sure they are able to negate Chicago’s experienced midfield in an effort to retain possession and slot in on goal. Sky Blue currently sit in sixth place and a win over the Red Stars could potentially position New Jersey for a third place finish and a chance to win a grant for a local partner of their choosing: the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.

Chicago Red Stars: Chicago is coming off a bye week and most recently settled for a 1-1 draw to Washington Spirit. The Red Stars have shown fluidity in their top line as of late and will need to maintain the chemistry during their final Fall Series match. Chicago currently sits in fourth place, with a chance to finish in the top three. A win would guarantee a grant awarded to their chosen local partner: Semicolon, Chicago’s only Back woman-owned bookstore and gallery space.

Game prediction

Look for the same theme from previous Northeast regional matches: Lots of duals, challenges, yellow cards and typical low-scoring affairs. Expect the same here. Pick: Sky Blue 1, Chicago Red Stars 1