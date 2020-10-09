Sheffield Shield 2020 All Teams Squads: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in Sheffield Shield 2020.

The 119th season of the prestigious Sheffield Shield, Australia’s domestic first-class competition, will begin from today in Adelaide as two matches will be played across different venues.

Considering the world being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adelaide has been selected as the city which will host a bio-secure bubble where players of four (and not six) teams had to quarantine before taking to the field.

As is the case in almost all domestic competition, rookie players would look to cement their spots in the state side before pressing a case for the national side. On the other hand, some senior players would look to catch the attention of national selectors on the back of consistent performances this season.

Sheffield Shield 2020 All Teams Squads

Victoria

Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Simon Mackin, Todd Murphy, Jono Merlo, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland.

New South Wales

Some serious fast bowling! https://t.co/xxxZntMT6h — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) October 4, 2020

Peter Nevill (c), Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Solway, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher, Harry Conway, Jack Edwards, Tanveer Sangha.

Tasmania

Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Tim Paine (c), Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Matthew Wade (will join squad as captain from third round).

Western Australia

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh (c), David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, D’Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman.

South Australia

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Callum Ferguson, Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Luke Robins, Chadd Sayers, Liam Scott, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter.

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Blake Edwards, Benji Floros, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Lachy Pfeffer, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.