Getty Images



The Miami Marlins failed to advance to the National League Championship Series after dropping all three games to the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series. It’s still a successful season for the Marlins, who ended up having a stronger year than expected.

During Friday’s installment of “Nothing Personal with David Samson,” Samson said that while the Marlins exceeded expectations, don’t expect the team to accelerate their rebuild and make a huge splash in free agency.

“I think that (owner) Bruce Sherman will need to be fiscally responsible and will realize that the amount of financial benefit that has been gained by this playoff run is so diminished that it will not cut into the annual losses of the team enough to warrant any type of payroll increase,” Samson said. “There’s so much concern about next season and next season’s revenues. The Marlins will be able to hide behind that and not increase the payroll. And that will benefit them.”

The Marlins haven’t traditionally spent big in free agency anyways. It’s a franchise that has developed young talent and waited for that talent to blossom (and in many cases, the talent is then traded away.)

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Samson pointed out that revenue situation is something that could affect many teams, not just the Marlins. As such, he said to expect to Marlins to possibly pick up the contract option of star outfielder Starling Marte, but not make a huge splash outside of that.