If anyone’s going to catch the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, they’d better start chipping away at the reigning champions now. Despite an occasionally ugly performance against the New England Patriots on Monday night, Andy Reid’s squad is a perfect 4-0 through the first quarter of the 2020 season, and as long as Patrick Mahomes is distributing the ball in K.C., it’s hard to take the Chiefs lightly. This weekend is especially important, then, for their Week 5 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders.

At 2-2, the Raiders are still within striking distance of their AFC West rivals, with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers rounding out the division at 1-3. Derek Carr may be “sick of losing” in the silver and black, but he and Jon Gruden’s team, which has quietly produced a top 10 offense in 2020, have a real chance to gain momentum if they can find a way to upset their foes on the road.

Is a Raiders win possible, especially with Carr playing solid football under center? Or are the Chiefs just destined to stay undefeated, what with their world-class play-making talent? We’ll find out soon enough.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the Week 5 showdown:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Raiders have not beaten the Chiefs since October of 2017, when Alex Smith was still around and starting for Kansas City. They haven’t really come close, either, getting outscored 103-22 in their last three matchups dating back to 2018. This year, Gruden’s certainly working with a better offense, as Derek Carr has taken his 2019 efficiency and bolstered it with a bit more big-play ability and even better ball security. That’s helped Vegas off to a decent start this fall, with an upset over the Saints and a close matchup with the Bills among early indications of a step forward for the Raiders.

Problem is, the Raiders don’t have nearly as much going for them on defense, where they’ve surrendered an average of 30 points per game. If that doesn’t sound like a match made in heaven for the Chiefs offense, which’ll assuredly be hungry to rebound in a big way after a slower start against New England, then what does? Mahomes should feast on the Raiders secondary, which is battling multiple injuries at cornerback, so it’s no wonder oddsmakers like the home team — which will also have in-person fans — to win big.

Pick: Chiefs 34, Raiders 21

