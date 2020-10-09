“Obviously I’m not done in the ring by no means” – Samoa Joe on his future in the WWE. The Samoan Submission Machine has not competed in a WWE ring since February.

It has been close to eight months since Samoa Joe last wrestled a match in the WWE. He has suffered a number of injuries during his time in the main roster and was even suspended for thirty days for violating WWE’s wellness policy on February 24, 2020.

Also read: Marty Jannetty on being jumped by cops in New York

He eventually returned to WWE television on the April 27 episode of Raw, replacing Jerry Lawler on commentary. He is yet to have a go inside the ring. Many have wondered if he’s done with wrestling. Joe however, has claimed that that is not the case and he is just exploring things.

Samoa Joe on his future in the WWE

“As of right now I’m enjoying commentary on Raw,” Joe told Taylor Wilde on the Wilde On podcast. “It’s been a fun challenge. It’s something very very new, and I’m enjoying that. Obviously I’m not done in the ring by no means.

“I think right now I’m just kinda exploring things and seeing how I feel about things. And aside from that, doing a lot of voice acting lately, it’s kinda fun and cool…I’m very very fortunate, and I’m very very happy that I’m doing the things that I’m doing right now.”

Joe teased a return to wrestling when he almost had a go at Seth Rollins a few months ago. However, nothing came off it and he’s still on commentary. There is at least clarity on his stance in regards to his in-ring career.

Click here for more WWE News