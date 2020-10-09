“Nothing has been decided yet”- F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen confirms the report of him extending his contract with Alfa Romeo are false and baseless.

Several reports over the past couple of days have mentioned an extension of Kimi Raikkonen’s F1 contract with Alfa Romeo. But the man himself has swiftly rejected those reports, insisting on a ‘no-deal’ for the time being. The 40-year old also clarified the decision is his to take, effectively rendering third-party reports unreliable. The Ice Man was speaking to journos at Nurburgring, on the sidelines of the Eifel Grand Prix.

“Nothing has been decided yet.”

“There are discussions with the team, but in the end, it will be my decision. There is no option in my contract – I can assure you that this is false information. I didn’t sign anything yesterday, today, last week or last month. Over the years I stopped reading about myself because 90 per cent of what is written is not true.”

Kimi did add, however, that he still enjoys F1, and is pleasantly surprised at the longevity of his career. His words did not betray the fact that he missed the old-school racing of the past, something fans of F1 will second.

“But if I had stopped enjoying racing, I would not be here. (Now it is) more people, more technology, more money, more politics. In the beginning, it was more old school.”

Raikkonen has a message for teammate Mick Schumacher

Silly Season Today: – Raikkonen has signed a new Alfa deal

– Deal announced tomorrow

– Schumacher also to be announced

– Raikkonen hasn’t signed any deal

– Alfa/Ferrari still undecided on Schumacher

– No announcement due this weekend Pretty standard day in F1. — The F1 Word (@f1word) October 8, 2020

Kimi has a somewhat surprising teammate this weekend in the form of Michael Schumacher’s son Mick. The Finn has high praise for the rookie, even drawing comparisons to his legendary Dad. He expressed delighted at teaming up with him and hoped the cold Nurburgring weather does not catch him off-guard.

“I don’t know him very well, but his results are promising. In many ways, he is like a copy of his father. I’m glad he is working with us this weekend and I hope the weather isn’t too bad for him.”