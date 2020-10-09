The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an exciting Week 5 of the NFL season kicked off as Nick Foles led Chicago to a thrilling 20-19 victory on “Thursday Night Football.” Tampa Bay suffered a major blow to its defensive line as Vita Vea broke his ankle and was ruled out for the season by head coach Bruce Arians, the worst injury news so far in Week 5 of the NFL season.

There has been more positive news on the injury front as the injury reports come out, starting with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (knee, illness) playing for the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals and T.J. Watt (knee) playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Keystone State showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Below, we will break down every team’s final injury report as we head into this weekend. All odds are courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Rams (-7.5) at Washington

Eagles at Steelers (-7)

The Eagles will again be shorthanded at wideout, as Jackson and Jeffery have officially been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers. Joining them on the inactive list will be Maddox — who did not practice all week with an ankle injury.

The Steelers didn’t have T.J. Watt listed on the final injury report after the Pro Bowl linebacker missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. Watt was a full participant in practice Friday. Pittsburgh is coming off a bye week after having its Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans postponed.

TBA Chiefs: DE Mike Danna (hamstring) OUT

All Chiefs were present and accounted for in practice on both Thursday and Friday minus Danna, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Bengals at Ravens (-13)

Bengals: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), WR John Ross (illness) DOUBTFUL; RB Joe Mixon (shin) QUESTIONABLE

CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), WR John Ross (illness) DOUBTFUL; RB Joe Mixon (shin) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: OG Tyre Phillips (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; QB Lamar Jackson (knee/illness), TE Nick Boyle (thigh), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), DT Broderick Washington (illness), WR Marquise Brown (knee), DB Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), WR Chris Moore (thigh/finger), OT Ronnie Stanley (shoulder/hip), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), DE Derek Wolfe (elbow), TE Mark Andrews (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

Alexander appears to have taken a step backwards in practice this week, as he was a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday, but then sat out on Friday. Likewise, Ross apparently caught a bug, and missed Thursday and Friday. While Mixon is questionable, he is coming off of a monster, 151-yard, two-touchdown rushing game against the Jaguars last week.

The Ravens appear to be the walking wounded with this lengthy injury report, but only two players did not practice on Friday. Jackson was not among them, and as we previously mentioned, it appears he will indeed suit up on Sunday.

Panthers: CB Eli Apple (hamstring) OUT

CB Eli Apple (hamstring) OUT Falcons: TBA

Light injury report for the Panthers this week as Apple will miss Sunday’s game after leaving the team’s Week 4 win with the hamstring issue. Apple has played just six snaps this season, all on special teams. Left tackle Russell Okung missed the last two games with a groin injury, but he’ll start against Atlanta.

The key news for the Dolphins is DeVante Parker didn’t have any setbacks on his ankle, so he’s good to go for Sunday’s matchup. Byron Jones and Xavien Howard will also play after being on the injury report earlier in the week. Lawson will miss his first game of the year.

The Colts will be missing two of their most important players on Sunday, as they will be without Castonzo and Leonard while trying to keep their win streak alive against the Browns.

Bills at Titans (OFF)

