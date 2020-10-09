The NFL has repeatedly reminded coaches and staffers on NFL sidelines to wear masks or face shields throughout games this season, and after fining several coaches a significant amount of money for violating that protocol, the league now says that coaches will be flagged if they speak to officials while not wearing a mask or face covering.

After the NFL Referees Association complained to the league over non-compliance from various coaches, the NFL warned teams in a memo that if a coach is caught not wearing a mask while interacting with an official, they could be hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The memo also states that even more severe punishments could be levied, presumably for repeat offenses.

Via NFL.com:

“If an individual not wearing a face covering approaches them inappropriately, they have the authority to take administrative or officiating action.”