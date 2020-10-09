The Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien this week after an 0-4 start. Now, the franchise will hope the change can help bring new energy to a franchise that has won the AFC South in four of the last five seasons. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite over Jacksonville in the Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill, but since 2003, teams are 11-15 after making an in-season coaching change. Can you trust the Texans enough this week to back them in your Week 5 NFL office pool picks?

Meanwhile, the 49ers will hope to get back on track after losing as 7.5-point favorites last week. San Francisco is now favored by 8.5 over Miami, but can you afford to assign them a large number of points in your Week 5 NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It’s off to a hot 44-18 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: The Rams win comfortably on the road against Washington. After winning the NFC Championship two seasons ago, the Rams appear to be getting back on track after a 3-1 start.

The Rams struggled last week offensively, putting up just 240 yards after generating at least 400 yards of total offense in the first three weeks. However, they still rank seventh in total offense and sixth in scoring defense after limiting the Giants to nine points in Week 4. Defensive end Aaron Donald continues to be one of the most destructive forces in football with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The model predicts that the Rams’ defense comes up with four sacks and forces a pair of turnovers against Washington in Week 5. It also projects over 275 yards passing and two touchdowns from Jared Goff as Los Angeles wins outright in over 70 percent of simulations.

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Colts vs. Browns and Falcons vs. Panthers.

