Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is a very strong human being, which isn’t breaking news at all. We’ve all seen his power on display ever since he entered the league in 2014.

But it’s still fun to marvel over the ridiculous things he can do with that strength.

He had another “WOW” moment during Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he sacked Tom Brady and then casually tossed Tristan Wirfs, a 320-pound offensive lineman, to the ground with one arm.

Check out this incredible play by Mack and you’ll see why everyone was in awe once again of his physical ability:

Incredible. Poor rookie.

NFL fans loved it: