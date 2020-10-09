Getty Images



The field for the League Championship Series is nearly set in Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason. Three teams punched their tickets to the penultimate round in the playoffs on Thursday. The Braves and Dodgers completed NLDS sweeps over the Marlins and Padres, respectively. In the American League, the Astros ousted the A’s. The only division series yet to be decided is Yankees-Rays, and Game 5 in that matchup is set for Friday.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 Astros 10, A’s 5 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 1 Yankees 9, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego Tue., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 1 Braves 9, Marlins 5 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 2 Astros 5, A’s 2 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 2 Rays 7, Yankees 5 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 1 Dodgers 5, Padres 1 FINAL FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 2 Braves 2, Marlins 0 FINAL MLBN Houston ALDS Game 3 A’s 9, Astros 7 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 3 Rays 8, Yankees 4 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 2 Dodgers 6, Padres 5 FINAL FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 8 NLDS Game 3 Braves 7, Marlins 0 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 4 Astros 11, A’s 6 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 4 Yankees 5, Rays 1 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 3 Dodgers 12, Padres 3 FINAL MLBN Arlington Fri., Oct. 9 ALDS Game 5 Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 Astros vs. TBD TBD TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 Astros vs. TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 Astros vs. TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 Astros vs. TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* Astros vs. TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* Astros vs. TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* Astros vs. TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20 Game 1 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 Game 2 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 Game 3 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 Game 4 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 Game 5* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 Game 6* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 Game 7* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington

*- if necessary

