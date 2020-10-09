The field for the League Championship Series is nearly set in Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason. Three teams punched their tickets to the penultimate round in the playoffs on Thursday. The Braves and Dodgers completed NLDS sweeps over the Marlins and Padres, respectively. In the American League, the Astros ousted the A’s. The only division series yet to be decided is Yankees-Rays, and Game 5 in that matchup is set for Friday.
You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here. Here’s the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|
Mon., Oct. 5
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Astros 10, A’s 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Yankees 9, Rays 3
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Tue., Oct. 6
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Braves 9, Marlins 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Astros 5, A’s 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Rays 7, Yankees 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Dodgers 5, Padres 1
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 7
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Braves 2, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
MLBN
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 3
|
A’s 9, Astros 7
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 3
|
Rays 8, Yankees 4
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Dodgers 6, Padres 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 8
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Braves 7, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 4
|
Astros 11, A’s 6
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 4
|
Yankees 5, Rays 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Dodgers 12, Padres 3
|
FINAL
|
MLBN
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 9
|
ALDS Game 5
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
7 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|
Sun., Oct. 11
|
ALCS Game 1
|
Astros vs. TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Mon., Oct. 12
|
ALCS Game 2
|
Astros vs. TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 1
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 13
|
ALCS Game 3
|
Astros vs. TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 2
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 14
|
ALCS Game 4
|
Astros vs. TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 3
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 15
|
ALCS Game 5*
|
Astros vs. TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 4
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 16
|
ALCS Game 6*
|
Astros vs. TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 5*
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 17
|
ALCS Game 7*
|
Astros vs. TBD
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 6*
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sun., Oct. 18
|
NLCS Game 7*
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
*- if necessary
2020 World Series (best-of-seven)
|
Tue., Oct. 20
|
Game 1
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 21
|
Game 2
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 23
|
Game 3
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 24
|
Game 4
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sun., Oct. 25
|
Game 5*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 27
|
Game 6*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 28
|
Game 7*
|
AL champ vs. NL champ
|
TBD
|
Fox
|
Arlington
*- if necessary
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
|
Tue., Sept. 29
|
AL Game 1
|
Astros 4, Twins 1
|FINAL
|ABC
|Target Field
|
AL Game 1
|
White Sox 4, A’s 1
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 1
|
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
AL Game 1
|
Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
Wed., Sept. 30
|
NL Game 1
|
Braves 1, Reds 0
|
FINAL/13
|
ESPN
|
Truist Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Astros 3, Twins 1
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Target Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Marlins 5, Cubs 1
|
FINAL
|
ABC
|
Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 2
|
A’s 5, White Sox 3
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 2
|
Rays 8, Blue Jays 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Cardinals 7, Padres 4
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Petco Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Dodgers 4, Brewers 2
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Thurs., Oct. 1
|
NL Game 2
|
Braves 5, Reds 0
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Truist Park
|NL Game 2
|Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather)
|2 p.m.
|ABC
|Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 3
|
A’s 6, White Sox 4
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
NL Game 2
|
Padres 11, Cardinals 9
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Petco Park
|
NL Game 2
|
Dodgers 3, Brewers 0
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Fri., Oct. 2
|
NL Game 2
|
Marlins 2, Cubs 0
|
FINAL
|
ABC
|
Wrigley Field
|NL Game 3
|Padres 4, Cardinals 0
|FINAL
|ESPN
|Petco Park