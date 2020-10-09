Five teams remain in Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason. The divisional round will wrap up Friday night as the Yankees face the Rays in a win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5. The winner of that matchup will face the Astros in the ALCS. The Dodgers and Braves, the National League’s top two seeds, are set to square off in the NLCS after sweeping their NLDS competition.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you’ll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1

Astros 10, A’s 5

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 1

Yankees 9, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Tue., Oct. 6

NLDS Game 1

Braves 9, Marlins 5

FINAL

FS1

Houston

ALDS Game 2

Astros 5, A’s 2

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 2

Rays 7, Yankees 5

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 1

Dodgers 5, Padres 1

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 7

NLDS Game 2

Braves 2, Marlins 0

FINAL

MLBN

Houston

ALDS Game 3

A’s 9, Astros 7

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 3

Rays 8, Yankees 4

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 2

Dodgers 6, Padres 5

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Thurs., Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3

Braves 7, Marlins 0

FINAL

FS1

Houston

ALDS Game 4

Astros 11, A’s 6

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 4

Yankees 5, Rays 1

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 3

Dodgers 12, Padres 3

FINAL

MLBN

Arlington
Fri., Oct. 9

ALDS Game 5

Yankees vs. Rays

7 p.m.

TBS

San Diego

*- if necessary  

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET) TV VENUE

Tue., Sept. 29

AL Game 1

Astros 4, Twins 1

 FINAL ABC Target Field

AL Game 1

White Sox 4, A’s 1

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

AL Game 1

Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

FINAL

TBS

Tropicana Field

AL Game 1

Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

FINAL

ESPN

Progressive Field

Wed., Sept. 30

NL Game 1

Braves 1, Reds 0

FINAL/13

ESPN

Truist Park

AL Game 2

Astros 3, Twins 1

FINAL

ESPN2

Target Field

NL Game 1

Marlins 5, Cubs 1

FINAL

ABC

Wrigley Field

AL Game 2

A’s 5, White Sox 3

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

AL Game 2

Rays 8, Blue Jays 2

FINAL

TBS

Tropicana Field

NL Game 1

Cardinals 7, Padres 4

FINAL

ESPN2

Petco Park

AL Game 2

Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

FINAL

ESPN

Progressive Field

NL Game 1

Dodgers 4, Brewers 2

FINAL

ESPN

Dodger Stadium

Thurs., Oct. 1

NL Game 2

Braves 5, Reds 0

FINAL

ESPN

Truist Park
NL Game 2 Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather) 2 p.m. ABC Wrigley Field

AL Game 3

A’s 6, White Sox 4

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

NL Game 2

Padres 11, Cardinals 9

FINAL

ESPN2

Petco Park

NL Game 2

Dodgers 3, Brewers 0

FINAL

ESPN

Dodger Stadium

Fri., Oct. 2

NL Game 2

Marlins 2, Cubs 0

FINAL

ABC

Wrigley Field
NL Game 3 Padres 4, Cardinals 0 FINAL ESPN Petco Park

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:

  • Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
  • Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
  • Oct. 5: ALDS begins
  • Oct. 6: NLDS begins
  • Oct. 11: ALCS begins
  • Oct. 12: NLCS begins
  • Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 20: World Series begins
  • Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)

