MIL Vs ASV Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: An incredible show of resistance and perseverance sees Olimpia prevail in their tournament opener.

Up against Germany’s most sublime basketball club, Olimpia Milan were not only battling their opposition on the day but also the string of naysayers who gave them no chance in the scrimmage. Despite having almost everything stacked up against them on the day, the club from Italy pulled off a charismatic and pristine performance to just about emerge unscathed from the showdown.

Both the sides partook in a tie which fondly went down as the fixture of the Euroleague 2020-21 in the opening round of the marquee competition. Either side matched each other toe for toe, taking the contest all the way into the fourth quarter with not even the culminating stages managing to give us the winner.

The tie curtailed at 70-70 to force the contest into overtime, one where Olimpia Milan managed to pull through. The 81-79 win against a tedious opposition in an arduous affair saw a real statement of intent from the club, one which saw the league stand up and appreciate their genius.

Probable Winner

On the other hand, Lyon were unfortunate to not see things swing in their favour. Despite giving Valencia a solid fight on the day, the team failed to be rewarded for its troubles with two points swinging the encounter in Valencia’s favour.

A lack of converting their field points with a high success rate held the side back and will today as well with Olimpia going onto win today.

Probable Playing 5

Olimpia

Delaney, Hines, Rodriguez, Roll, Shields

Lyon

Fall, Cole, Kahudi, Diot, Freeman

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Olimpia Vs Lyon

Date And Time: 11th October, Saturday: 12:15am

Venue: Mediolanum Forum, Milan

Best Shooter

Olimpia

Lyon

Best Defender

Olimpia

Lyon

Bygone Encounter

Bayern Munich Vs Olimpia: 79-81

Valencia Vs Lyon: 65-63

MIL Vs ASV Fantasy Team Picks

Point Guard

Malcolm Delaney was to thank for his side’s win the last time around. He was little fazed by the fact that he was up against Bayern Munich as he ran the show for his side with a game winning 14 points, 8 assists and 4 boards on the day.

Sergio Rodriguez will be accompanying him for the impending tie. He was responsible for 9 points, 5 dimes and 5 boards, an enterprising performance which saw him elevate his stature in the side’s setup.

Shooting Guard

Not only did he register a neat 9 points but more importantly delivered them with a high conversion rate to see Shavon Shields become the third pick in a row from the Italian based side.

Norris Cole will become the first name to grace the land of our side from Lyon. Not only was he a daunting name to defend against inside the paint as he delivered 11 points for his side but occulted the opposition’s shots as well to register 6 boards.

Small Forward

Charles Kahudi accrued a steady 9 points and 5 rebounds in the same contest to see him form the one-two of picks alongside Cole from Lyon. The opposition on the other hand see us reign in Michael Roll after his staggering 8 points , ones transpired with his spin and slams.

Power Forward

If Lyon are to have any chance of winning today, they’ll need Amine Noua to register a spitting image of the performance he doled out against Valencia. The player not only lined up his reverse scoops but when the battle of the boards as well to end up with 8 rebounds.

Centre

Olimpia’s centre, Kyle Hines will be wrapping our setup for the impending showdown. His ability to shoot filed points with ease made him an untenable name inside the paint, someone who ended up dropping 16 points courtesy of his windmills.

Star Player

Delaney’s game winning display the last time around sees him be our star player while Cole is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Delaney, Rodriguez, Cole, Shields, Kahudi, Roll, Noua, Hines

