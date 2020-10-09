There was A LOT of bad blood between the Oakland A’s and Houston Astros heading into their ALDS playoff series that ended with Houston winning 3-1.

There was, of course, the Astros cheating scandal hanging over everything heading into this season, but the AL West rivalry was escalated further when the teams had a bench-clearing brawl this season that may have been sparked when Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was accused of insulting Ramon Laureano’s mother.

And before the series, A’s reliever Liam Hendriks said (via NBC Sports), “As a vindictive kind of thing, we want to take out the Astros, but I don’t care who we play as long as we beat them — that’s our biggest goal.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker had a very prescient response:

That brings us to Houston catcher Martin Maldonado, who dropped the mic on Oakland Thursday evening:

He also retweeted former Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos:

It’s on to the ALCS, where they could face the Yankees or Rays.