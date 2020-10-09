The Lakers hold a virtually unassailable 3-1 lead in the Finals, but long time Miami Heat fan Rick Ross still reposes his faith in the South Beach warriors.

The Heat have had a fairytale playoff run so far. Many expected them to be just a fringe playoff team – one that would serve as first-round fodder.

They finished 5th in the Eastern Conference before embarking on a playoff run that was as good as it gets. They took the East with a 12-3 playoff record, including a 4-1 series win over the Bucks and a sweep of the Pacers.

Why Rick Ross thinks LeBron James will blow this Finals lead

Appearing on First Take this morning, Rick Ross seemed to be in a defiant mood. Despite all the evidence and pointers to the contrary, he couldn’t bring himself to the conclusion that the Heat are in a bad position.

The 44-year-old rapper, famous for his gluttony and his bold rap, made this bold statement that James is in position to blow ‘another 2-game lead’.

Rick Ross just put the Nail in the Miami Heats coffin!! , this ain’t gone do nothing but make LeBron go harder tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/GJSYk62fTw — W.W.Y.D. (@YouKnowTheVib) October 8, 2020

The only time LeBron has lost a series after being a game up, in fact, was in the 2011 NBA Finals. And the margin in that series was 2-1, not 3-1.

While Rick Ross may have meant to say 2-1 instead of 3-1, the fact remains that he’s hardly an authority on basketball matters. Speaking as someone with a fan bias, he obviously needs to be taken at less than face value.

The betting on the Heat to take the Finals is now a whopping 19:1 odds. Anyone who doesn’t see this doesn’t have to be taken seriously.