DeMar DeRozan says that LeBon James once reminded DeMar’s teammate about the play they were running against James.

With the Los Angeles Lakers on the verge of winning it all, and LeBron James being just 1 win away from his 4th ring, almost every single story has been revolving around the 35 year old and his greatness.

Also read: “LeBron James is not the GOAT; plays in softest era”: Stephen A Smith slams Isiah Thomas for snubbing Michael Jordan

One of the most talked about aspects of LeBron James’s game is his immense IQ when it comes to the game of basketball.

It is so well known that LeBron James has an incredible basketball mind that former Cleveland Cavalier teammate, Iman Shumpert spent almost 2 minutes talking about James and how his mind works when it comes to the game.

Iman Shumpert on LeBron James’ “biggest superpower” during his appearance on @djvlad: pic.twitter.com/y4y6O5IPwC — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) March 23, 2020

DeMar DeRozan has a crazy story about LeBron James and how locked he always is

DeMar DeRozan’s Toronto Raptors have a history with LeBron James, back when he was in the Eastern Conference. James had eliminated DeRozan’s Raptors from the Playoffs multiple times, before DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Now, while being a guest on JJ Redick’s podcast, DeMar DeRozan was asked about LeBron, to which DeRozan replied to with a story emphasizing on how focused LeBron is at all times.

DeRozan said, “We were running a play and one of our teammates forgot the play. LeBron told him the play.”

DeMar DeRozan talks about how locked in LeBron James was against Toronto “One of our teammates forgot the play and Bron told him the play.” (🎥 @OldManAndThree ) pic.twitter.com/HKPMuhpEKt — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 8, 2020

DeMar DeRozan has respect for LeBron James

Though LeBron James was the direct reason as to why DeRozan could not make it further in the Playoffs, Derozan praised LeBron for his sustained greatness.

DeRozan complimented James by saying, “ It’s tough to get past that motherf—-r. To see him come to the West and do the same thing, it’s a testament to his greatness.”