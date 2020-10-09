The never-ending debate about NBA’s Greatest of all time has a new take, as Zach Lowe makes a case for LeBron James.

As the 2019-20 season approaches its end, the conversations around the NBA are also shifting topics. Apart from discussions about the Finals, the topics are now shifting to changes in the coaching staff, possible trades, drafts, and of course the perennial ‘GOAT’ talk.

The Lakers plan to end it all tonight and clinch their 17th title. This would lead to LeBron getting his 4th title, sparking another debate about him being the greatest we’ve ever seen. Playing his 17th season, LeBron James does have quite a decorated career to his name, but is it G.O.A.T worthy?

Zach Lowe makes case for LeBron James as the GOAT

Zach Lowe was on the Bill Simmons podcast some time ago, and on the 1hr 44 minute episode, they talked about a lot of things. Among the various things they discussed, there was a discussion about who’s basketball’s GOAT.

Their conversation went as follows:

Bill: Depends on how you define GOAT, either with peak or best career resume. I think that’s MJ either way.

Zach: are you sure? I think even with peak, MJ had a little bit higher peak but LeBron’s peak is like this never-ending peak, you look for the horizon and the peak is still there.

What Zach Lowe is trying to argue here does provide basketball fans with some food for thought. While Michael Jordan’s peak is a little higher than LeBron’s, ‘The King’ has managed to be at the summit for a little longer.

Thus, while Michael Jordan might be the best player ever to play the game of basketball, the GOAT tag could shift towards LeBron owing to how long he has been able to perform at the highest level.

Who is the GOAT?

This is one question that can never have a unanimous reply. Everyone in and around the sport of basketball has different candidates and different scales to measure the greatest honor any basketball player can have. There have been a few names that keep coming up in the GOAT conversation always. Two of those are Micheal Jordan and LeBron James.

Micheal Jordan has 6 titles to his name, LeBron is on his way to his 4th.

Micheal Jordan has 5 MVP trophies to his name, LeBron has 4.

Jordan has 6 Finals MVPs, LeBron may be getting his 4th soon.

Jordan’s Finals record is 6-0, LeBron has a 3-6 record.

These are the key numbers, but there are so many other stats where LeBron is way ahead of MJ. People can say it is because of the longevity of LeBron’s career, but that may also be attributed in LBJ’s favor.

In my opinion, this debate should be tabled till LeBron decided to hang up his jersey, and then we can fully sit and compare the two greats.