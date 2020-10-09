Lamar Jackson, despite missing a second consecutive practice on Thursday, is not expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals, according to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who reports the quarterback has missed practice for precautionary measures. After missing Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, Jackson sat out of Thursday’s practice with a stomachache, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jackson has not missed a game due to injury during his three-year NFL career. That being said, Jackson continues to absorb more hits than the typical NFL quarterback. Despite the Ravens’ backfield consisting of Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram, veteran Gus Edwards and 2020 second-round pick J.K. Dobbins, Jackson is the Ravens’ leading rusher this season. And while he is not on pace to match last season’s record rushing total, Jackson is on pace to rush for 940 yards, which would be among the highest single-season rushing totals by a quarterback in league history.





Lamar Jackson

BAL • QB • 8 CMP%68.4 YDs769 TD7 INT1 YD/Att7.85 Jackson owns a 22-4 career regular season record as the Ravens’ starting quarterback.

Through four games, Jackson has completed 68.4% of his passes with seven touchdowns and one interception. And while his accuracy has improved this season, Jackson is hoping to connect more with receiver Marquise Brown on his deep passes, something that did not happen much during the first quarter of the season. Jackson is also continuing to adjust to the new looks defenses are throwing at him in his second full season as the Ravens’ starting quarterback.

“I would say they’re trying to run straight to he line of scrimmage before I can get past our line or get past the middle or the outside linebackers,” Jackson said about the different things defenses are trying against him this season. “They’re just running downhill pretty good, that’s all, but we’re going to find a way to fix it. It’s still pretty early in the season.”

Jackson, who is 3-0 against the Bengals, will meet Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow for the first time on Sunday. The two quarterbacks exchanged compliments when asked about the other this week.

“I like his game,” Jackson said of Burrow, who last week led the Bengals to their first win of the season. “I see he’s broken records for passing yards in consecutive weeks. That’s pretty dope. But I don’t wish him success against us. I do want to win this game.”