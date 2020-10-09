Getty Images



A recent campaign ad released by Donald Trump features a photo of Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, and the Dodgers legend’s family is not please. Shortly after the ad came out on Tuesday, Robinson’s daughter, Sharon, said she wanted her father’s image to be removed from the ad.

“Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump ad,” Sharon Robinson tweeted. “The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed!”

Robinson even tagged Donald Trump’s official Twitter account in the tweet.

The ad, which is titled “Say What You Will About America,” showcases several black and white images of famous American figures, including Jackie Robinson. Another athlete featured is Jim Thorpe, who became the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal in 1912.

While Sharon Robinson, who is a member of the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, is pleading with the Trump campaign to remove her father’s image from the ad, Yahoo points out that she may not have any legal standing on the issue. It’s unclear if she owns the imagine, and if she does not, the Trump campaign does not have to follow her demand.

Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947 while he was a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers. The hall of famer was named the National League MVP two years later.