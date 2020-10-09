JJ Redick is among the few players with a series win against LeBron James. He knows what it takes to beat him, and he described the immense difficulty of the task at hand.

The 14-year veteran was part of the Orlando Magic team in 2009 which represented the Eastern Conference in the Finals. They beat the Cavaliers led by James in 6 games in the Conference Finals. That series is still arguably LeBron’s single greatest on an individual level – it also contained his first buzzer-beating game winner.

‘It takes a certain level of intellect to get to his level’ – JJ Redick on LeBron James

Having made the Finals 9 times out of his last 10 seasons, James has established how tough it is to get past him.

He’s only lost 6 series through 10 playoffs thus far, and is likely to win his 4th title now. He owns all sorts of playoff records, and will likely monopolize those relating to total points for a long time.

Watch from 9:50 minutes

“It’s incredibly difficult to beat a LeBron team four times in a series … He’s just unbeatable in the playoffs, he’s so tough to beat. And it takes just a certain level of intellect to get to his level.”

Over the past 100 playoff games of his career, James has a mind-boggling average of 30 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. He’s getting those points at an efficient 59% true shooting percentage. There has probably never been a better offensive hub in NBA history, even in comparison to the likes of Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

DeMar DeRozan knows all too well how difficult it is to get past The King. He won a total of 2 playoff games in 14 against LeBron, and he supported Redick’s statement during his appearance on the pod.