“I was so distraught in my own feelings and Edge reached out to me” – Ember Moon on how Edge helped save her career after her Achilles injury.

Ember Moon had been sidelined with a career threatening ankle injury for months. She appeared on WWE Backstage as an analyst for a short while and hinted at retirement from professional retirement. To everyone’s surprise however, she made a return to NXT on TakeOver last Sunday.

The She-Nom has credited WWE Legend Edge for her return. She explained to Daily DDT that the Rated R Superstar reached out to her and helped her with advice that went a long way in her recovery.

“In May or June, I found out I’d have to have a second surgery because the scar tissue had built up so much into the joints that it was preventing movement,” She said. “I was crying because I just found out the day before I might have to have that second surgery.

“I was so distraught in my own feelings and Edge reached out to me, I didn’t think it was Edge, I thought it was Braun playing a trick on me, I was like, ‘What? How did you get my number?’ He goes, ‘No, this is Edge.’ I said, ‘Oh! Hi, sir. How are you doing today?’ Honestly, because of him and Triple H, that’s how it started turning around.

“Edge was basically like, ‘Do this, get a sauna, get a bike, you have to do this.’ He basically sent me a Cliff-noted version of what he was doing because he had such a bad Achilles rupture, too, that they said he would never come back. When the complications started happening, that’s when they told me I might not be coming back.”

“The surgeon was top five in the country, but he hadn’t seen that ever. Part of me is a little proud that if I did it I did it all the way. It was just insane. Edge helped me out so much with telling me what type of therapy to do and routines that would help. I sent that to my therapist and everything started to turn around.

“It was slow, but it started turning around. I remember the surgeon telling me in July, ‘Your foot’s actually looking a lot better now. This is what we’re going to do. We’re either going to clear you in six weeks to do in-ring procedure or you’re going to have the second surgery. That’s what it came down to, so it was one of the most nerve-wracking appointments I’ve ever had in my life. If I had that second surgery, I probably wouldn’t have come back.”

