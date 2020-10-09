Who’s Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 2-2-0; Buffalo 3-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will take on Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Titans have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last week, Tennessee had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 win over Atlanta. QB Marcus Mariota earned his paycheck as he passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 129.70.
Meanwhile, if Buffalo was expecting to get some payback for the 24-12 loss against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Buffalo was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the “L” against New England 16-10. Buffalo’s defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Tennessee’s victory lifted them to 2-2 while Buffalo’s loss dropped them down to 3-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee has yet to throw a single interception. But the Bills enter the contest having picked the ball off five times, good for second in the the NFL. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.98
Odds
The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Bills.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 39
Series History
Buffalo have won both of the games they’ve played against Tennessee in the last five years.
- Oct 07, 2018 – Buffalo 13 vs. Tennessee 12
- Oct 11, 2015 – Buffalo 14 vs. Tennessee 13
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Derrick Henry: 12.4 points
- Frank Gore: 7.4 points
- John Brown: 7.21 points
Weather
The current forecast: light rain, with a temperature of 76 degrees.