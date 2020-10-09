Who’s Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 2-2-0; Buffalo 3-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tennessee is heading back home. They will take on Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Titans have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last week, Tennessee had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 win over Atlanta. QB Marcus Mariota earned his paycheck as he passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 129.70.

Meanwhile, if Buffalo was expecting to get some payback for the 24-12 loss against New England the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Buffalo was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the “L” against New England 16-10. Buffalo’s defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Tennessee’s victory lifted them to 2-2 while Buffalo’s loss dropped them down to 3-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee has yet to throw a single interception. But the Bills enter the contest having picked the ball off five times, good for second in the the NFL. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.98

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Bills.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 39

Series History

Buffalo have won both of the games they’ve played against Tennessee in the last five years.

Oct 07, 2018 – Buffalo 13 vs. Tennessee 12

Oct 11, 2015 – Buffalo 14 vs. Tennessee 13

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Derrick Henry: 12.4 points

Frank Gore: 7.4 points

John Brown: 7.21 points

Weather

The current forecast: light rain, with a temperature of 76 degrees.