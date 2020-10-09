Gunther Steiner: Haas Boss spoke on the Callum Illot and Nikita Mazepin rumors for the Haas 2021 seat.

Haas and Gunther Steiner have a decision to make this over the next few weeks. The decision on the driver’s line up for the F1 2021 season. In line with this, reports surfaced of Steiner meeting Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin at Sochi, whose son Nikita currently competes in F2. But the former played it down, calling it a friendly, courtesy call, and nothing to do with Haas.

“I have known Mr. Mazepin for a long time. He was in Russia for obvious reasons – he is Russian after all. He was in our motorhome with his family. We drank coffee with them and, in fact, that is all.”

Gunther also confirmed Haas is not for sale, and want to continue in F1 as it is. He even gave Williams’ example of doing the deal with Dorilton Capital via a broker, something he claims they would have done as well had they been on sale.

“We are not for sale.”

“Let’s end this conversation. If we put the team up for sale, we would do it the way Williams did, with a broker. That’s exactly what we would do.”

Who will drive for Haas in the F1 2021 season?

The current drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean both look set to be discontinued, but the former chose to keep mum when asked about it. He was speaking to journos at Nurburgring on the sidelines of the Eifel Grand Prix.

“Nothing has happened in the last few weeks that is worth writing about.”

Outgoing Racing Point driver Sergio Perez is an option, though both parties maintain no deal has been struck. As for Ferrari junior Callum Illot, Steiner was coy when asked if he can get a rookie season with Haas.

“He’s not on our list because he is a Ferrari driver. He is their driver. I don’t know what their plans are for him, so at the moment he is not on our list. He can get on it, but certainly not if he smashes the car on Friday.”

Race Weekend 🌧 🏁 Damp start to the the race weekend as the First practice session was cancelled at the 📍 Nurburgring 🇩🇪 ⚠️ 2nd practice delayed Ferrari junior drivers Mick Schumacher and Callum Illot were due to make their F1 driving debut for @alfaromeoracing and Haas pic.twitter.com/4NDjJuwk59 — Clifford Sihlezana (@CliffAndChill) October 9, 2020

Unfortunately for Illot, the ‘smashing the car’ never materialized as both FP1 and FP2 were called off due to terrible weather at the Nurburgring. The ‘Green Hell’ turned into a white one, with hope across the paddock that things improve on Saturday and Sunday.