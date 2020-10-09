Game Developers MiHoYo released a new game Genshin Impact which is catching all the eyeballs lately. Let’s take a look at what the game is all about.

Various streamers and video game personalities are talking about Genshin Impact. There are also many screen grabs going around of the game. The visual appeal, gorgeous scenery and gameplay make the game feel like a breath of fresh air.

What is Genshin Impact?

It is a brand new, free-to-play and open-world rpg game. The magical land of Teyvat is the setting of this game. Here elemental magic, dragons, monsters and spirits are a part of everyday life.

At the beginning a cut scene shows you travelling with your twin. A mysterious woman appears and attacks you both. This results in you being separated and stranded in Tevyat. The games basic premise you using magic, getting stronger as you explore the world. All the while looking for your separated twin.

Things to do in the magical realm of Tevyat –

At first players will have to do tutorial quests. This help in understanding the basics of them. Players can explore the world around them. Three characters Amber, Kaeya, and Lisa are received as party members. More charachters can be bought from the store or are received as the story progresses.

Each character plays differently with different weapons and elemental magic. Your character can walk and run, find wild ingredients for cooking and crafting, climb cliffs to reach high places, and fight enemies. Opening treasure chests will increases your level.

Can players team up in Genshin Impact –

Initially, Genshin Impact is a solo journey MMO. But after you reach level 16, players can team up with other friends who are level 16 and higher. You can explore the world together, fight enemies, undertake Adventurer’s Guild commissions, and delve into dungeons.

With all the fun mechanics, magic and a scenic world of Tevyat, Genshin Impact is hottest new game in the market. Fans are already drawing parallels to the Zelda series and the game is fresh change from the Battle Royale games. Genshin Impact is available for a free download on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on the PlayStation 4 and PC.