WWE will shake up the rosters for each of its two weekly main-roster shows with a two-night WWE Draft, which begins on Friday’s episode of SmackDown (8:00 p.m. ET, FOX).

According to WWE, more than 60 stars are eligible to be drafted to either brand, with the full roster being split into two draft pools that will be selected from on Friday and next Monday’s episode of Raw. This means that if you’re an AJ Styles fan, you’ll find out his fate on Friday night, but Braun Strowman fans will have to wait until Monday to find out which show he’ll be drafted to. The full draft pools are listed below.

Per WWE.com, there are a few ground rules:

Due to the difference in each show’s length, Raw will receive three draft choices for every two picks SmackDown receives.

Tag teams will count as one selection, but teams could be broken apart if a given show only wants one of the stars.

Here are the two draft pools for each night of the WWE Draft.

Friday (SmackDown):

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Dana Brooke

Humberto Carrillo

Angel Garza

Drew Gulak

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

Mickie James

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

Drew McIntyre

The Miz & John Morrison

Murphy

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Naomi

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Roman Reigns

Ricochet

Seth Rollins

Mandy Rose

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Shorty G

AJ Styles

Jey Uso

Monday (Raw):

Andrade

Bayley

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan

Carmella

King Corbin

Apollo Crews

Nikki Cross

Dabba-Kato

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Elias

Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair

Jeff Hardy

Billie Kay

Lana

Keith Lee

Riddick Moss

Natalya

Titus O’Neil

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

R-Truth

RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)

Matt Riddle

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Peyton Royce

Arturo Ruas

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Braun Strowman

Tamina

Akira Tozawa

Zelina Vega

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn