WWE will shake up the rosters for each of its two weekly main-roster shows with a two-night WWE Draft, which begins on Friday’s episode of SmackDown (8:00 p.m. ET, FOX).
According to WWE, more than 60 stars are eligible to be drafted to either brand, with the full roster being split into two draft pools that will be selected from on Friday and next Monday’s episode of Raw. This means that if you’re an AJ Styles fan, you’ll find out his fate on Friday night, but Braun Strowman fans will have to wait until Monday to find out which show he’ll be drafted to. The full draft pools are listed below.
Per WWE.com, there are a few ground rules:
Due to the difference in each show’s length, Raw will receive three draft choices for every two picks SmackDown receives.
Tag teams will count as one selection, but teams could be broken apart if a given show only wants one of the stars.
Here are the two draft pools for each night of the WWE Draft.
Friday (SmackDown):
Asuka
Sasha Banks
Bianca Belair
Dana Brooke
Humberto Carrillo
Angel Garza
Drew Gulak
Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)
The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)
Mickie James
Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)
Drew McIntyre
The Miz & John Morrison
Murphy
Rey & Dominik Mysterio
Naomi
The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
Roman Reigns
Ricochet
Seth Rollins
Mandy Rose
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax
Shorty G
AJ Styles
Jey Uso
Monday (Raw):
Andrade
Bayley
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Daniel Bryan
Carmella
King Corbin
Apollo Crews
Nikki Cross
Dabba-Kato
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Elias
Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
Lacey Evans
Charlotte Flair
Jeff Hardy
Billie Kay
Lana
Keith Lee
Riddick Moss
Natalya
Titus O’Neil
Randy Orton
Kevin Owens
R-Truth
RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)
Matt Riddle
The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
Peyton Royce
Arturo Ruas
Sheamus
Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
Braun Strowman
Tamina
Akira Tozawa
Zelina Vega
Bray Wyatt
Sami Zayn