FIA bans “reverse-engineering” rule that caused much controversy around Racing Pint with accusations on them copying from Mercedes.

FIA formally released a decree which prevents other teams from using rival teams’ designs in the name of “reverse-engineering” from 2021 onwards.

Several teams in the paddock earlier backed for a rule to ban the usage of “reverse-engineering” as Racing Point allegedly benefitted from implementing Mercedes W10’s designs.

It even led to Renault pushing a case against Racing Point for the alleged copied from Mercedes brake ducts they used this year.

A fine and penalty were imposed on Racing Pint due to the plea filed by Renault, but in the end, FIA allowed them to use it till the end of the season.

New rules governing Listed Team Components will stipulate what information sources relating to rivals’ designs may and may not be consulted by teams.

The use of three-dimensional cameras, software to create design data from images and photographs, surface scanning of parts and photogrammetry – software which converts image data into models – will all be banned.

Following a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, the FIA issued a statement noting it had “approved changes to the 2021 Technical Regulations that will prevent the extensive use of reverse engineering of rival designs for the design of a car’s aerodynamic surfaces.”

FIA Announces World Motor Sport Council Decisions ⬇️ https://t.co/P28GQ38mqs — FIA (@fia) October 9, 2020

Formal approval now has been handed to the Concorde agreement 2021, which the FIA along with Formula 1 and 10 F1 teams are signatory to.

Would bring an end to the long dispute in the paddock

Since the start of the season, the paddock has been divided on reverse engineering issue. Teams like Williams, Ferrari, Mclaren and Renault are unequivocally against it.

On the other hand, Racing Point not accepting any wrongdoings still never opposed the rule. Meanwhile, Mercedes have constantly pleaded themselves as innocent.

Whereas, the remaining teams, including Red Bull has preferred to stay away from the issue.