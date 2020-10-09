Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made some mistakes, to put it nicely, in the postseason in recent years, which hasn’t been lost on fans who just want this team to finally break through and win a World Series.

Well, on Thursday night Roberts made another questionable decision and fans instantly jumped all over the Dodgers’ manager.

Dustin May was the starting pitcher in Game 3 of their NLDS with the San Diego Padres. May started 10 games this season with a 3-1 record and 2.57 ERA. He has some of the nastiest stuff in MLB and is a rising star.

But on Thursday night he was pulled after the first inning in which he threw 16 pitches, gave up a walk and only faced three batters thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr. getting thrown out stealing.

May threw two innings in Game 1 on Tuesday so he should be rested but it appears the Dodgers are doing the pitching by committee thing in Game 3.

Adam Kolarek started the second inning for the Dodgers and lasted just two outs as the Padres scored two runs to take an early lead.

The Dodgers have since taken a 6-2 lead but fans weren’t happy with Roberts because they’ve seen this before: