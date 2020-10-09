DOTA 2 NEWS: Schedule & matchups revealed for ESL One Germany Group Stage Round 2. On Day 4 on ESL One Germany, the 2nd round of the Group Stage contention begins. Below, you can find the latest details about the schedule for R2 Group Stage of ESL One Germany & also how the current points table stands.

The Round 1 Group Stage of ESL One Germany 2020 was not without surprises. It was astonishing to see Yellow Submarine out-maneuver Team Nigma & take the victory 2-0. However, the teams have 4 more rounds of competition before any place in the playoffs are decided.

The 7 teams which secured a 2-0 victory against their opponents in R1 are OG, NiP, Secret, Liquid, YeS, Allianc & Na’Vi are at the top of the table.

Here is the schedule for the 2nd Round of Group Stage skirmishes in ESL One Germany.

R2 Group Stage ESL One Germany Schedule

Today’s first game will feature against Cyber Legacy. Both these teams are yet to register a win in the tournament. Mudgolems looked impressive in the first round, but they were not able to press for victory, as they were destroyed by team Liquid in the mid-game. Cyber Legacy also are yet to open their account.

The second game will feature Tempo esports vs Nigma. Tempo lost to Secret while Nigma were handed a shocking 2-0 defeat by YeS. Both Tempo & Nigma will also be looking to open their account in ESL One Germany 2020.