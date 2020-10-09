The Dodgers dispatched of the pesky Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS Thursday, 12-3, to complete a three-game sweep. It sends the Dodgers back to their fourth NLCS in the last five years. It was a total team effort, but there was one man who stood apart with a notable performance. Catcher Will Smith — who came into the game 0 for 11 so far in the 2020 playoffs, mind you — ended up going 5 for 6 with two doubles, a run and three RBI.

This makes Smith the record-holder for the most hits in a postseason game in Dodgers history. That’s quite a storied team in terms of how many playoff games it has played, so this is no small feat. Further, this was only the ninth time in playoff history a player had five hits in a game (full list here, via baseball-reference.com’s Stathead). Smith was the first player to accomplish the feat since Albert Pujols did so in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series.

Here is Smith’s fifth hit, a two-RBI double:

That’s quite a day, huh? Smith will look to build on that next round, though he’ll have a few days’ break during which the Braves hope he cools off.

On the other end, the Padres used 11 pitchers and 24 total players on Thursday. This was also a bit of baseball history, albeit a bit dubious history. This set a record for the most pitchers ever used by one team in a playoff game. The Padres’ issues with injuries to their rotation were well-documented and this much pitcher usage wasn’t a huge surprise.