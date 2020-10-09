Through 3 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken the lead. a victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but Tampa Bay is up 16-14 over the Chicago Bears

The Buccaneers have been led by RB Ronald Jones, who so far has picked up 93 yards on the ground on 12 carries. K Ryan Succop has contributed nine points on three field goals with a long of 46 yards.

No one has had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they have gotten scores from RB David Montgomery and TE Jimmy Graham.

Who’s Playing

Tampa Bay @ Chicago

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-1; Chicago 3-1

What to Know

The Chicago Bears may be playing at home again Thursday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Tampa Bay should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

Chicago came up short against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, falling 19-11. Chicago was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 93 yards in penalties. One thing working slightly against Chicago was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 27 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 this past Sunday. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 369 yards on 46 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 117.

The Bears are now 3-1 while the Buccaneers sit at 3-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Chicago enters the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for Tampa Bay, they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 64.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $200.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buccaneers slightly, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Chicago and Tampa Bay both have two wins in their last four games.

Sep 30, 2018 – Chicago 48 vs. Tampa Bay 10

Sep 17, 2017 – Tampa Bay 29 vs. Chicago 7

Nov 13, 2016 – Tampa Bay 36 vs. Chicago 10

Dec 27, 2015 – Chicago 26 vs. Tampa Bay 21

