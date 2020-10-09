BCK Vs ZAL Fanatsy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Little to separate these two sides ahead of today’s upcoming scrimmage.

Both the sides saw the barest of margins determine their tournament openers. Embroiled in closely contested affairs, these two also ended up on opposing side of the green in their encounters.

Up against Olympiacos, Kaunas truly hung onto straws to register a win on the day. In what a true test of their mettle and guile, the team managed to show the fight and character to win such gruelling affairs, traits which gave the team a 68-67 triumph on the day.

It was a truly heroic effort from the club, one which went down as one of the most spectacular showing in the club’s career. With that gritty display in their kitty, the side will step out to take on Khimki today, a tie where its no longer considered as a mere pushover.

Probable Winner

Khimki meanwhile were engulfed in their own edge of a seat thriller the last time around. Unfortunately, unlike their competitors of the day, the failed to pull through and get past the finishing line with a frugal two points handing them a defeat.

And their inability to occult shots will perturb them today as well with Kaunas going onto win this one.

Probable Playing 5

Khimki

Booker, Bertans, Mickey, Timma, Jerebko

Kaunas

Grigonis, Milaknis, Rubit, Hayes, Geben

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Khimki Vs Kaunas

Date And Time: 10th October, Friday: 10:30pm

Venue: Arena Mytishchi, Mytishchi

Best Shooter

Khimki

Kaunas

Best Defender

Khimki

Kaunas

Bygone Encounter

Olympiacos Vs Kaunas: 67-68

Khimki Vs Panathinaikos: 76-78

BCK Vs ZAL Fanatsy Team Picks

Point Guard

Kaunas’ Rokas Jokubaitis will be the first player to be inducted in our setup today. His ability to shoot from the brink of the circle saw him accrue 13 points to his name the last time around, numbers accompanied with a solid 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Shooting Guard

Marius Grigonis’ numbers ended up making all the difference in Kaunas’ contest the last time around. In an affair determined by the meagre one point, the 15 points and 6 rebounds he registered saw him deliver game winning displays in both attack and defence.

Vyacheslav Zaytsev massively upped the ante for Khimki in their season opener. Not only did he shoot 11 points but ended up with 5 boards and 3 dimes as well in what was a truly well rounded display of basketball.

Small Forward

Joining him up for the outing will be Dairis Bertans who had 14 points in the same encounter, ones he earned owing to his ability to pull off the crossovers and handles to traverse the backline.

Power Forward

Jordan Mickey showed why he’s going to be such a quiessential player for Khimki this term. With 12 points and 5 rebounds in his team’s 78-76 defeat, he did everything within his capabilities to keep his side in the affair right till the buzzer.

Jonas Jerebko burst alive in both the paints for Khimki. Be it shooting his jump shots or protecting his side’s rim, he did it all to end up with 9 points and 9 rebounds on the day.

Centre

The two will be joined up by Devin Booker who top scorer for the side with 15 points, a performance which more importantly saw him send down his field points with a high conversion rate.

The opposition on the other hand see Joffrey Lauvergne be inducted in our framework from the encounter. His points in the paint were just the short in the arm the side needed to register a win on the day with his reverse scoops earning him 13 points.

Star Player

The manner in which he coaxed his way both points in the paint and rebounds see Marius be our star player while Booker is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Rokas, Marius, Zaytsev, Bertans, Mickey, Jerebko, Devin, Joffrey

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.