ARG Vs ECU Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Today’s encounter sees these two sides step out for the first time in almost a year.

Where international sides have largely returned to the footballing arenas, both Argentina and Ecuador are yet to partake in a fixture. The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in both these sides’ soiree, leaving either team devoid of a fixture on the big stage in almost a year.

Now immediately thrust into action, either side knows there is no leeway to acclimatise itself with the circuit come today. The first round of this South American FIFA 2022 World Cup contest between Argentina and Ecuador comes bearing with it colossal ramifications for either side with a win seeing them inch closer towards a spot in the showpiece tournament.

And with these two rivals hating squaring off against each other, we are going to be in for a hotly and closely contested skirmish today. This is a showdown which has traditionally not only been a competitive but a feisty affair as well, a clash neither team has wanted to be putdown in.

ARG Vs ECU Fantasy Probable Winner

The last time these two took on each other in 2019, Argentina wiped the floor with Ecuador. The 6-1 triumph for Argentina once again affirmed the stronghold they have over this encounter, one set to continue unabated come today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Argentina will see Aguero sit out for them with the striker enduring a lengthy period away from the game with his injury.

Argentina

Esteban Andrada, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala

Ecuador

Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Angel Mena, Renato Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Romario Ibarra

Match Details

FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification Round

Match: Argentina Vs Ecuador

Date And Time: 9th October, Friday- 6:00am IST

Venue: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti

Bygone Encounter

Argentina Vs Ecuador: 6-1

Goal-Keeper

Ecuador’s Alexander Dominguez will be taking over the mantle of our side’s goal-keeping docket for the impending affair. Ecuador have across the last year emerged as a stern defensive unit, a team which has not allowed anything to go past it, something they have had Alexander’s expansive skill set to thank for.

Defenders

This encounter has witnessed 3 goals on an average, a tie where a cleansheet has been the last thing on the table. And given the ramifications stemming from today’s tie, a cleansheet will be far from becoming to see us limit our team to the mere three names.

All are selections come from Argentina. The side’s fullback partnership of Nicolas Tagliafico and Gonzalo Montiel is an enterprising one, a partnership more than willing to march down the park to square the ball in lethal areas to their counterparts.

The two find company in CB Lucas Martinez-Quarta.

Midfielders

Both Giovanni Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes have been in solid touch for their clubs this season. The two midfielders have controlled their ambits in the park, not only spraying the ball all over the park but utilising their ball handling abilities to work past tight spaces as well.

We are going to be reposing faith in a duo from Ecuador as well. Its one made up of Alan Franco and Angel Mena, two players who can not only turnover possession but pull off lethal and quick breaks for the side as well with their pinch perfect crosses and passes.

Strikers

Scorer of the one goal and one assist for Barcelona in the ongoing edition of La Liga, Lionel Messi always going to be an instant pick for us. We are pairing him up with Lautaro Martinez who has had a breakthrough season with Inter Milan, one which has seen him become prized property.

Scoring three goals in his last five fixtures, Enner Valencia from the visiting team will be wrapping up our team for the forthcoming matchup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Messi’s explosiveness and record sees him be an instant pick as our side’s captain while Martinez is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Dominguez, Montiel, Lucas, Nicolas, Franco, Mena, Celso, Paredes, Valencia, Messi, Martinez

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.