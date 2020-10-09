Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot: Rajasthan Royals have dropped their English and domestic fast bowlers for match against Delhi Capitals.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith has won the toss and chose to field.

“We are gonna have a bowl. Looks a good surface and we want to chase it down. We are confident about our set-up and we need to get off a better start with the bat,” Smith said during the toss.

With Delhi Capitals deciding to play the same Playing XI from their last match, it means that India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will continue to warm the bench and won’t take the field against his previous franchise.

“I guess there could be little bit of turn and anything can happen. We are going with the same team. Everyone is looking forward to cementing their place and all the players have great potential to win games and I’m really proud of my team,” Capitals captain Iyer said during the toss.

Why aren’t Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot playing against Delhi Capitals?

As far as the changes for Royals are concerned, they have swapped a couple of fast bowlers by including Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron for Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot.

Ankit Rajpoot plays one, gets dropped in the next, plays the game after and gets dropped again today. Tom Curran also missed out for #RR Andrew Tye plays his first game in #IPL2020 #DelhiCapitals unchanged. #DCvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2020

Tye, who has represented Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab in the past, will make his debut for Royals tonight. Aaron, on the other hand, is into his second seasons with Rajasthan. In five T20s for RR last season, Aaron had picked four wickets at an average of 29, an economy rate of 9.67 and a strike rate of 18.

While Smith wasn’t asked about the reason behind Curran and Rajpoot’s exclusion, one feels the same has been done due to the pair’s bowling form. In five IPL 2020 matches, Curran’s three wickets have come at an average of 69.33, an economy rate of 11.44 and a strike rate of 36.33.

Rajpoot, on the contrary, has picked two wickets in three matches at an average of 60, an economy rate of 10.90 and a strike rate of 33.