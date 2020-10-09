Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat plan to keep their season alive, as they face the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight.

Things don’t seem so good for Miami Heat right now. They’re down 3-1 against LeBron James’ Lakers in the Finals.

LeBron James has never lost a Finals series being 2-0 up, and the Lakers are sitting at a commanding 3-1 lead right now. On top of all of that, the Lakers decided to bring out the Mamba Jersey for tonight’s matchup, having gotten 4 straight wins under their belt while playing that jersey.

All this, however, does not seem to bother Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy had a blinder of a game in Game 3, leading the Heat to their only win in the series. He believes the Heat are not out of the series yet and they still have a shot at winning the championship.

I mean, we should not totally rule it out. We’ve seen 3-1 turn arounds happen twice these playoffs already.

“Ain’t nobody going home… We’re still here”: Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is confident this is not the end of the road for the 2019-20 Heat season.

And while most athletes would want to be a little coy before one of the biggest games of their lives, Jimmy Butler took it upon himself to send a warning to LeBron James and the Lakers.

With the entire narrative now being around who between AD and LeBron would win the Finals MVP, Butler wants the world to know that there is at least 48 minutes of high octane basketball left in these NBA finals.

The Heat got Bam Adebayo back for Game 4, but he wasn’t quite himself. Perhaps the 3-day gap between games 4 and 5 would have been good for him. In any case, Game 5 is an elimination game for the Heat and they would probably take the floor with the same urgency.

Even though the Heat were short-handed in the first 3 games of the series, with their stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo being out due to injuries, the Heat gave no easy game to the Lakers.

Under Jimmy Butler’s leadership, the Heat made sure to not let the Lakers have an easy game and kept themselves alive in the series. Although the real work just starts for them. They need to scale the mammoth 3-1 deficit, and to make matters worse, they’re facing the deadly LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo.

We hope what Butler said turns out to be true. It would add an exciting element to a Finals that have seemed one-sided for the majority of the times.