Considered of the staunchest sides in the Spanish La Liga ACB, Barcelona showed that they can challenge for the glistening trophy of the Euroleague as well. Taking on CSKA Moscow in their season opener, the side marauded its way to an emphatic league opening win.

The 76-66 saw the side lay down an early statement of intent, a tie which saw their gambit fully pay off it. It was an emphatic display from the side, one which alluded towards why the team is held in such high stature in the showpiece tournament.

Taking on a Russian opponent for the second straight encounter, Barcelona will be eyeing a second win on the bounce today. Albeit Zenit will offer a sterner challenge than the one dished out by CSKA Moscow, Barcelona still hold the aces in their hands today, a side being touted to pull off a win today.

ZEN Vs BAR Fantasy Probable Winner

Zenit who defeated Effe 73-69 in their tournament opener will have different plans today. However, that win was one where the side huffed and puffed its way to the two points, a lacklustre display of defensive football, one Barcelona will thrive on today to win this one.

Probable Playing 5

Zenit

Pangos, Rivers, Fridzon, Hollins, Ponitka

Barcelona

Davies, Mirotic, Higgins, Abrines, Hanga

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Zenit Vs Barcelona

Date And Time: 10th October, Friday: 12:30am

Venue: Sibur Arena, Saint Petersburg

Best Shooter

Best Defender

Bygone Encounter

Efes Vs Zenit: 69-73

Barcelona Vs CSKA Moscow: 76-66

ZEN Vs BAR Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Barcelona’s Nick Calathes was absolutely sensational in the side’s opening win. The player took over charge of his side’s attacking gameplan, ensuring that the team was able to pull off quick break points with his ability to control play and dictate proceedings.

Barcelona will be extremely wary of Zenit’s Kevin Pangos today. He was his side’s game winner against, shooting 23 points, ones which helped swing the tie his side’s way by the measly four point difference.

Shooting Guard

Slotting in next to him is his counterpart, K.C Rivers. The two moved in unison the last time around, intertwining their sprawling skill set to complement each other style’s play to accord either open zones to shoot from the deep.

Barcelona see us reign in Alex Abrines for the impending affair. The side rode on his 13 point and 7 rebound display in the bygone affair to cruise their way to a comfortable 10 point win on the day.

Small Forward

Partnering him up for the affair is Cory Higgins. Not only was he imperious when dropping his baskets to register 8 points, he pulled off the 4 dimes as well to traverse the ball past the defence with ease.

Power Forward

Barcelona’s Nikola Mirotic was untenable in the bygone affair. He was present everywhere, be it attack or defence, with his sprawling 17 points and 7 rebounds making him a lethal player to face off against inside the paint.

Centre

Brandon Davies was crucial to Barcelona’s win the last time around. Not only did he pull off the floating jump points but delivered the free throws and converted the second chance points as well to pull off a staggering 18 points.

At just 7 credits, Alex Poythress needed no contemplation before making a foray into our setup. The Zenit centre made his expertise well known, dropping 7 points in frugal points on the court against Efes to see him wrap up our setup for this one,.

Star Player

The way in which he coaxed his way points in the paint the last time around see Nikola be our star player while Pangos is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Pangos, Calathes, Abrines, Rivers, Higgins, Mirotic, Davies, Alex

