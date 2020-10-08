Despite the Warriors being temporarily out of the championship picture, head coach Steve Kerr holds high hopes for next season. He isn’t going to change tack for sure.

Kerr has been lauded as one of the great innovators in basketball this century as a head coach. Taking over a team with this talent was an advantage, but the way they became Finals-reaching juggernauts under him speaks volumes.

His offensive schemes and the way he ran plays to get open shots for Curry and Klay are truly a thing of beauty.

Steve Kerr mocks Rockets while talking about Warriors’ offense

Speaking to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Kerr said he has no plans to change the Warriors’ offense next season. According to him, what sets Steph and Klay apart from the rest of the league is their ability to execute both on-ball and off-ball.

He wants his team to continue to run variants of their heavy-action plays. He also appeared to take a dig at the Rockets when he called out their strategy of running 70 high pick and rolls with James Harden in a game.

Kerr emphasised on how Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will keep doing what they do and the Warriors will retain their identity next season.

Steve Kerr on his expectations for next year: “We’re still gonna be the Warriors…. we’re not gonna turn into the Rockets and change our offense and have one guy go high pick-and-roll 70 times a game.” (via The Athletic) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 7, 2020

“We’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re still gonna be the Warriors. We’re not gonna all of a sudden turn into the Rockets — change our offense — and have one guy go high pick-and-roll 70 times a game. What makes Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson) the players they are is the combination of what they can on and off the ball. That’s what moves defenses.” Kerr said.

Also Read: ‘500 points, 150 rebounds, 150 assists in post season’: LeBron James does it for 6th time, Larry Bird only other player to do it

“And what makes Draymond (Green) special is his ability to distribute from either the four or the five spot — to have playmaking at that level. As you watch (the) Miami (Heat) right now, you can see the influence that our team has had on the league.”

It’s really difficult for defenses to guard when there’s a lot of action going on. So we’re not gonna change that stuff.” he added.

Watching the Warriors over the past 6 years has truly been a joyful experience for basketball purists. Their myriad ways of giving options to the likes of Klay, KD and Steph to score were truly a sight to behold at their peak