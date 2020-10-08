Mike Evans is listed as questionable against the Bears. Mike Evans currently leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

TNF injury report: Mike Evans questionable, Leonard Fournette doubtful for Buccaneers vs. Bearshttps://t.co/OYf7FoBX4z pic.twitter.com/UDXgAOfvQa https://t.co/JgqjXEzUrf — Action Network NFL Injury News (@ActionNetNFLInj) October 7, 2020

Evans (ankle) is just one of the many players on the injury report for Tampa Bay this week. This has shifted the betting line more towards the Bears. However, the Buccaneers still remain the favorites.

Also read: Kyle Allen Stats: Is Kyle Allen The Right Choice Ahead of Dwayne Haskins & Alex Smith

Mike Evans & Other Offensive Injuries

If Evans doesn’t play, the Buccaneers will be down another star on offense. They lost tight end O.J. Howard to a season ending Achilles injury last week, and Chris Godwin will miss another game.

Additionally, LeSean McCoy (ankle) and Justin Watson (chest) have also been ruled out. Further, speedy receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin) is questionable and running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) is doubtful.

Of these six players, Scotty Miller was the only one to practice. For Tampa Bay’s offense, this could spell disaster as almost all their starters are on the injury list. Tom Brady faces a tough Bears defense this week and not having his star players will make the game even tougher.

Although, Brady did face similar odds last week and pulled out a victory. Mike Evans is probably the biggest name that Brady will miss this week.

Brady throws it up for Mike Evans 😲 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/mYk1vINgvo — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 4, 2020

Chicago Bears Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Bears will catch a break with injuries for this week. Backup safety Deon Bush (hamstring) is out and special teams contributor Sherrick McManis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Additionally, rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is questionable, but he was able to practice this week without any restrictions. The rookie is developing week by week and the Chicago offense will gladly take his production.

Further, star edge rusher Kahlil Mack (knee) appears to be healthy after being listed as questionable in the past four games.

Also read: NFL Stat Leaders: Passing Leaders Coming Into Week 5