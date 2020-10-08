Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss not playing even one IPL 2020 match hasn’t gone down too well with fans of Kings XI Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab have baffled fans and cricket experts with the combinations throughout the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Despite making constant changes, Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a lone victory in their five matches so far.

Currently playing their sixth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Kings XI look set to concede a 200+ total after opposition captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bat.

After captain Lokesh Rahul and Nicholas Pooran earlier in the tournament, it is the turn of 20-year old Prabhsimran Singh to keep wickets tonight. Being asked about the same, head coach Anil Kumble disclosed why Prabhsimran replaced Sarfaraz Khan for this match.

“KL Rahul really felt [after the first few games] that he needed a bit of break. He felt that Nic [Nicholas] Pooran can keep wickets and today we wanted Chris Gayle in the Playing XI. Unfortunately, he is sick. He couldn’t play.

“Prabhsimran [Singh] has shown a lot of talent over the last couple of months that he’s been here. We know that he’s an exciting talent. We felt that this is a game we could give him an opportunity. That’s one of the reasons and Prabh is a keeper. So, we felt that if Prabh keeps, Nic Pooran and KL Rahul can field,” Kumble told host broadcaster Star Sports whilst speaking from the dugout.

Why Chris Gayle is not playing IPL 2020?

While KXIP have finally included a T20 specialist in Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their Playing XI tonight, their fans continued to ponder as to why Universe Boss Chris Gayle was made to sit out especially when the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Pooran haven’t done as well as they should have.

Addressing the same, Kumble revealed that the 41-year old player is suffering from food poisoning. “Yes, he [Chris Gayle] was going to play. But he’s sick. He is down with some food poisoning. Last couple of days, he hasn’t had a good time,” Kumble added.

And Chris Gayle was going to play tonight if he wasn’t ill. How was the T20 batting GOAT 🐐 going to help this bowling unit out? 🤔🤔🤔 #strange — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 8, 2020

It would now be interesting to see if KXIP play the veteran player in their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 10 or not. Provided that Gayle recovers from food poisoning, a lot will also depend on how Maxwell and Pooran perform at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.