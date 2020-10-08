1

How do you average almost 9.5 yards per pass attempt, complete more than 75 percent of your throws, all while tossing an NFL-high 16 touchdowns compared to just two picks? You play like this year’s undisputed MVP front-runner, that’s how. Can Wilson keep this up? Even a decent drop-off wouldn’t drop him out of the top company here, because he’s been darn near perfect through the first quarter of the season. Try watching highlights from any of Seattle’s first four wins, and you’ll start drooling at the way he throws the football. The Seahawks, ladies and gentlemen, are for real. Last week: 1

2

Mahomes got away with a couple of mistakes on Monday night thanks to some spotty officiating, but he remains the picture-perfect play-maker/point guard for Andy Reid’s system. An “off night” for him is almost always accompanied with a stat line half the NFL’s starting QBs would kill for. Which says something about both our expectations for No. 15 and his own greatness. The only reason he isn’t No. 1 is because Russell Wilson is playing the best football of his career. Last week: 2

3

Well hello there. On one hand, most anyone could probably pick apart the Falcons defense right now. On the other, are we really going to fault Rodgers for throwing four TDs and completing more than 80 percent of his throws despite missing his top two wideouts? We’re a quarter of the way through the Revenge Tour, and if not for such dazzling young talent atop this list, he’d easily be the co-favorite for MVP alongside Wilson. If Green Bay keeps racking up the wins, that could still come true. Last week: 4

4

As long as Baltimore can play its game, dominating on the ground, Jackson is as good as they come, and nothing changes the fact that he’s arguably the NFL’s most explosive athlete. The question, as always, is whether he’s up to the test in the passing game — when it matters. No one should be doubting his arm or smarts, but until he’s asked again to shoulder a critical game through the air, there will remain some slight underlying uncertainty. Last week: 3

5

Sorry, but he can’t be ignored any longer. For all the guff Allen’s gotten since entering the NFL — for reckless decisions and a contact-inviting style of play — he’s a play-making machine right now. Instead of allowing mistakes to undermine his athleticism, he’s flipped the script, unleashing his arm to capitalize on his weapons. This version of Allen has a lot of similarities to 2017 Carson Wentz, albeit with even more tantalizing legs and arm strength. Last week: 7

6

It’s unfair to compare him directly to Lamar Jackson, mainly because they’re quite different players both physically and in the passing game. But it’s clear Murray is relying more on his legs than a consistent passing game. That’s mostly worked for him thus far, but in order to take the next step, he’s got to improve on downfield reads and protecting the football. Last week: 5

7

Dak deserves neither the unmitigated praise that normally accompanies record-setting passing numbers nor the overbearing criticism stemming from the fact those numbers have been wasted in a 1-3 start. He’s a really good QB right now, and he’s feasting with an enviable supporting cast. But there’s room for improvement. For all the old talk of his fourth-quarter-comeback record, Prescott could probably most afford to pick better spots with some of his crunch-time targets. Last week: 6

8

You’d think Big Ben was playing mediocre ball on a 1-2 Steelers team or something, judging by the airtime — or lack thereof — given to Pittsburgh’s undefeated start. And no, the old man hasn’t been perfect. But it’s been so easy to see his value in Pittsburgh. With quality play under center, and some good deep shots to his young WRs, he’s completely restored the team’s title hopes. Last week: 8

9

TB12 makes his return to the top 10 after a five-TD explosion against the Chargers. That performance was doubly impressive because of how it started, with Brady duped on an early pick-six. Brady’s resume suggests he could still be more accurate pushing the ball downfield, but if you’re a Bucs fan, you have to be thrilled at these early returns from a 43-year-old arm. Last week: 7

10

Besides Week 2 against the Eagles, Goff hasn’t necessarily had a full 60 minutes of elite play, once again hitting a rough patch on Sunday against the Giants. The efficiency and ball security has really been there, though, which is a major step in the right direction after collapses of prior years. At this moment, Sean McVay should be perfectly pleased with Goff serving as his man under center. Last week: 10

11

It’s a credit to Watson that he’s remained just outside the top 10 while enduring Bill O’Brien’s helpless slide to 0-4 — and now out of the organization. Romeo Crennel’s installation as interim coach isn’t necessarily an injection of life in Watson’s chances of upping good-but-not-great production, but it can’t hurt. The QB has done just about as much as he can considering the circumstances. Last week: 11

12

It’s fitting that Ryan has slid right next to his fellow NFC South signal-caller in Drew Brees, because both guys are at that weird stage where you’re not entirely sure they’ve got top-level magic anymore, and yet you’re not quite ready to turn the page. Atlanta is a bad team, so there’s a built-in excuse. And Ryan can still make good pocket adjustments. But his receiving talent demands more from him. Last week: 9

13

Michael Thomas’ impending return will probably spell a rise up the rankings for Brees, who at least looked a little more comfortable pushing the ball downfield against Detroit. Then again, that was Detroit. Look, the Saints can — and will — win games with Brees, who’s done a good job milking the talent around him. It’s just unclear if he can take over a game at this point. Last week: 13

14

Carr said this week he’s “sick of losing,” but he shouldn’t be too sick about his own play. You can question whether he’s still a touch too conservative, but get this: Since the start of 2019, he’s thrown 29 TDs compared to just eight picks, while completing more than 70 percent of his throws and averaging nearly 8 yards per attempt. The Raiders need to stay healthy and help him out. Last week: 14

15

He’s still missing too many gimme throws, and it’s fair to wonder how he’ll fare against clubs that aren’t so banged up in coming weeks. But that upset over the Niners was inspiring, in part because he continued to rediscover his legs, and mostly because, yet again, he thrived with a makeshift supporting cast. Maybe the key is letting this guy play with practice-squadders all the time? Last week: 17

16

Early signs indicate Cam could return from the COVID list after a one-week absence, and that should be heartwarming news for Patriots fans, who witnessed both Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham give away a winnable game against Kansas City. Newton, as usual, needs to be smarter when firing into tight windows, but the physical element he brings to the ground game is invaluable for them. Last week: 15

17

Don’t look now, but Justin Jefferson might single-handedly preserve Cousins’ good standing in Minnesota. The Vikings, at 1-3 with more tough games on tap, still need more from their QB in big moments, but he’s at least a safe bet to hit on the scripted play-action material — and unfurl some big plays — when the ground game is working. Last week: 21

18

When is it time to start worrying here? Or are his forced throws the natural byproduct of the Lions just generally being a mess? Stafford was very good before going down in 2019, but he’s been pretty jumpy this year. The numbers were fine in Week 4, but they didn’t tell the whole story. It seems unlikely he’s ready to save this Detroit season. Last week: 16

19

Not much new to report on Tannehill, who got an unexpected week of rest because of the Titans’ COVID outbreak. It’s hard to see him making a big move one way or another here, mostly because he and Derrick Henry are like the 1A and 1B of Tennessee’s offense. Now, we can’t undersell how steady he’s been, but you still wonder whether the ceiling’s already been grazed. Last week: 18

20

All those unanimous Offensive Rookie of the Year predictions? Not looking too shabby so far. Burrow has looked unfazed, regardless of Cincy’s spotty protection up front, and while the Jags aren’t exactly a powerhouse, he’s now gone 1-0-1 in his last two starts. Imagine what he might be doing in year two or three. Last week: 20

21

Kevin Stefanski’s offense might be operating brilliantly precisely because Mayfield isn’t being asked to shoulder the whole thing, but who cares? The former first-rounder has embraced a minimalist role in recent weeks and thrived in it. The ball security is better. The accuracy is improving. As his confidence grows, his opportunities will as well. Last week: 22

22

Could the Chargers have scripted a more promising start for their hotshot rookie? Anthony Lynn seems like a genuinely nice guy, but if he’s even slightly serious about going back to Tyrod Taylor, either now or later, the front office needs to host a stern sit-down with him. Herbert’s touch is just a sight to behold. Last week: 26

23

Minshew could be due for another dazzling performance with the dysfunctional Texans on deck, but the longer he holds the starting job, the more you wonder if Jacksonville is really that committed to him. He had a heck of a rookie year and started 2020 hot, but will he ever fully overcome the physical limitations? (Cue his MVP-caliber breakout.) Last week: 19

24

Most people probably expected serviceable play from Teddy in his first real gig in years, but he’s done more than that. He’s never going to be the guy who single-handedly wins you big games, but he sure looks like a guy you can win with, not to mention easily root for, in Carolina. Last week: 21

25

Is this man about to cruise his way to a big AFC playoff game because of the Colts defense? Rivers doesn’t seem completely out of gas, but the accuracy concerns are still there, front and center. Indy’s schedule almost ensures he’ll have a fair crack at the postseason, but it seems like a long shot he’ll be the reason they advance, if it gets to that point. Last week: 24

26

The king of high-variance play, Foles fell back to Earth in his first full start for the Bears, and he’ll face a tough task in Week 5 on a short week against Brady and the Bucs. Still, his trust in Allen Robinson alone — and willingness to take shots — make him a solid upside play for Chicago. If Matt Nagy can play to his strengths down the stretch, he’ll rise up the board. Last week: 23

27

Remember when people were talking about Jones as a potential MVP-level breakout? Oh, that was just this writer? Whoops. This guy has the tools to be something. And he nearly willed the Giants back to beat the Rams on Sunday, believe it or not. But the mistakes? They’re always game-changers. His surroundings don’t help, but he needs to cut down on giveaways, like, yesterday. Last week: 29

28

Look, the beard is fun, and he’s having fun playing at age 37, but what Dolphins fan isn’t ready for Tua Tagovailoa? Fitzpatrick, as per usual, will probably rebound with a big-play outing in Week 5, but that’ll only prolong the inevitable switch. Brian Flores, you know what to do. Last week: 27

29

One report says the Jets plan to start Joe Flacco in Week 5, while Darnold recovers from a shoulder sprain. But Darnold apparently wants to play, and New York is too dysfunctional to stand its ground. Even if Flacco starts, he’d slot in right around here. Put simply, all the Jets QBs are bad, and it’s partially because the entire team is a rebuild-in-waiting. Last week: 32

30

Until Jimmy Garoppolo actually hits the field, we’ll assume the Niners are heading into a third straight week without their top QB, leaving Beathard — the surprisingly solid closer for San Francisco in Week 4’s loss to Philly — as the most likely fill-in. Turnovers have been an issue with Beathard, but at least he brings more confidence than the rattled Nick Mullens. Last week: Unranked

31

Remember when Ron Rivera kept saying Alex Smith might be in the QB conversation this year? Those statements may very well come to fruition in the coming weeks. Haskins has not once been “good” for a full game of football this year, and he wasn’t much better as a rookie. In a winnable division, they could use competent play ASAP. Last week: 30

32