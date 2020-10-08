The countdown to Qatar 2022 is on! The World Cup Qualifiers are set to begin on Thursday night with three matches in store for soccer fans. FIFA put together an 18-match schedule to determine the teams that will qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

We have Lionel Messi and Argentina facing off against Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match live from La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Ecuador.

Argentina vs. Ecuador

When: Thursday, October 8

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: exclusively on Fanatiz

Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)

Live Stream: Fanatiz Spanish (stream now)

Argentina possible starting lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Acuña; Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Ocampos.

Ecuador possible starting lineup: Dominguez; Preciado, Arreaga, Torres, Estupinan; Mena, Mendez, Franco; Ibarra, Valencia, Ibarra

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Paraguay vs. Peru 6:30 p.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Chile 6:30 p.m. ET

Argentina vs. Ecuador 8:00 p.m. ET

Colombia vs. Venezuela 7:30 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Bolivia 8:30 p.m. ET

Bolivia vs. Argentina 4 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Uruguay 5 p.m. ET

Peru vs. Brazil 8 p.m. ET

Chile vs. Colombia 8:30 p.m. ET

