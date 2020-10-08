The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Chicago Bears in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bucs are looking for their fourth straight win on the season but are coming into this game with a lot of injuries. Chris Godwin and LeSean McCoy are both listed as out on the injury report while Mike Evans is questionable. The Bears are coming into this game with a 3-1 record and with Nick Foles at the helm, they are capable of anything. Last week, they struggled on offense against the Colts but will look to make some improvements this week on the offensive side of the ball.

Can Nick Foles and the Bears sneak out a win against Tom Brady and the injured Bucs? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

When: Thursday, October 8

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX & NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I’m trying to understand why this line is only 3.5. If you watched the Bears offense last week you could easily just pick the Bucs with Brady behind center. The Bucs do have a lot of injuries but I still think they can win by 3.5. I definitely like the under in this one.

Bet: Bucs -3.5. Under 44.5

