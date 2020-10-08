The Chicago Bears have dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field, and they will try to continue that trend when the 3-1 teams square off this week on Thursday Night Football. The teams met often when they were in the NFC Central from 1977 to 2001, and the Bears are 22-6 all-time against the Bucs in Chicago. The last meeting was a 48-10 Bears rout in 2018, and they have outscored Tampa Bay 694-389 on their turf. Nick Foles will lead Chicago’s offense, while Tom Brady has won three straight games leading Tampa Bay.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Tampa Bay as a three-point favorite in its latest Bears vs. Buccaneers odds after the line climbed as high as 5.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you consider making any Buccaneers vs. Bears picks of your own, check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White’s picks are coveted by fans everywhere, and the stats guru has cashed huge twice in the world’s most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. From 2015 through 2019, White went 233-174-18 in the SuperContest, nailing more than 57 percent of his picks and cashing twice.

In addition, White is dialed in to the tendencies of these two teams, going an amazing 50-24 on spread picks involving Chicago or Tampa Bay, including a 20-9 mark on the Bucs. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is way up.

Now, White has looked at Buccaneers vs. Bears from every possible angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bears vs. Buccaneers:

Bears vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -3

Bears vs. Buccaneers over-under: 44.5

Bears vs. Buccaneers money line: Tampa Bay -175, Chicago +155

TB: WR Scotty Miller’s 15 catches are more than the 13 he had in all of 2019.

CHI: WR Allen Robinson has 17 catches for 224 yards and two TDs over the past two games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is 3-1-1 against the spread in its last five games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in the previous game, and the Bucs put up 484 in a 38-31 win against the Chargers. Brady threw for 369 and five touchdowns, with five different players scoring, as the Bucs rallied from 17 points down for their third straight win. Mike Evans scored one of those touchdowns and had 122 yards, while slot receiver Scotty Miller had 83 yards and also scored.

Ronald Jones rushed for 111 yards for the Bucs, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games. The defense ranks fourth in the league in total yards (312 per game), and Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul both have three sacks. The front is stout and the unit is second against the run (64.3 yards per game) with 347-pound tackle Vita Vea clogging the middle. The secondary is young, but safety Antoine Winfield is a playmaker, with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is 11-4-1 against the spread in its last 16 games as a home underdog, and the Bears’ defense could make life difficult for Brady. Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller has to be licking his chops after seeing Brady throw two pick-sixes this season and four in his past six games. Linebackers Khalil Mack (1.5 sacks) and Roquan Smith (team-high 33 tackles) also are very disruptive, while Akiem Hicks (3.5 sacks) could interrupt the veteran quarterback’s timing.

The Bears are 2-1 against the spread in conference games this season, and Foles is expected to be a stabilizing force as he settles in as Mitchell Trubisky’s replacement. The former Super Bowl MVP threw for 249 yards in the Bears’ 19-11 loss to the Colts last week and has plenty of talent around him. Receiver Allen Robinson has 25 receptions and caught seven balls for 101 yards from Foles last week, while running back David Montgomery has 312 total yards this season.

How to make Bears vs. Buccaneers picks

White has analyzed this matchup, and while he’s leaning under on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He’s only sharing it at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Bears vs. Buccaneers spread you should be all over Thursday night, all from the expert who’s 20-9 on Tampa Bay picks.