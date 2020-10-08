“There is a global crisis with deforestation”- Lewis Hamilton opposes Rio De Janerio track plan because of environmental concerns.

Lewis Hamilton has never shied away to voice his concerns regarding social issues. Now the Briton driver has even backed the ecological argument against the ‘Rio track’ plan in Camboata Forest.

The Deodoro circuit has been signed an agreement with Formula 1 to organize races in Rio De Janerio, Brazil, but the venue has not been completed due to the environmental concerns.

Six-time world champion Hamilton said: “I heard it is potentially going to be a sustainable race. But the most sustainable thing you can do is not tear down any trees.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s a smart move. There is a global crisis with deforestation.” he further said. “My personal opinion is the world doesn’t need a new circuit. There are plenty of great circuits, and I love Interlagos.”

The Brazilian Grand Prix since 1990 is being held at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit. But the contract of the circuit with Formula 1 was supposed to end by 2020, seeing the drastic spread of the Coronavirus, the Brazilian GP for 2020 was called off.

With the officials at Interlagos not sharing a pleasant relationship with F1’s Liberty Media, it is unlikely they are ever going to extend the deal.

Thus, the Rio plan was placed to be an alternate to Interlagos, where the former is also being tipped as more lucrative financially.

The Brazilian Government wants the track.

Jair Bolsnaro’s government is not considered to be an environment-friendly regime and been involved in the previous felling of trees in the Amazon rainforest present within his country’s land.

Bolsonaro has described the criticisms as “disproportionate”. Whereas, the organisers of the Rio race say they plan to remove and replant most of the trees and plants and add many more at the site itself and other places in the city.