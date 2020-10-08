Sergio Perez to Red Bull: Mexican driver doesn’t rule out a move to Red Bull, but wants to wait-and-watch, before taking a call.

Now a senior driver in Formula 1, Sergio Perez is currently without a team beyond this season. This after Aston Martin confirmed Sebastian Vettel will be replacing him for the 2021 season.

A few days back, we had analyzed Perez’s situation, and the options available to him. As for now, the three options that stand out are minnows Haas and Alfa Romeo, and giants Red Bull. The latter’s Team Principal Christian Horner had effectively ruled themselves out with his statement on the driver-at-risk, Alex Albon:

“Our intention is absolutely to retain our current drivers. Alex is our preferred choice. Inevitably, you have to be aware of what the other options are out there but our absolute preference and likelihood is to retain the existing driver line-up that we currently have.”

Horner did that that they are “aware of what the other options are out there”. This was most prominently in reference to Perez and Nico Hulkenberg.

Also read: Eifel GP 2020 Weather Forecast: What’s the weather forecast of Nurburgring this weekend?

Will Sergio Perez join Red Bull in 2021?

As it is, Perez has spoken out on this situation, on the sidelines of the Eifel GP in Nurburgring, Germany. He sounded calm and added that though he is aware of Albon’s dodgy situation, he is not going to force a move. Instead, he will wait-and-watch, something that goes well with his calm demeanor.

“I’m sure they (Red Bull) know.”

“Right now it’s just a matter of keeping all the doors open and being patient as well. I’m in no hurry. Let’s see what comes up in the next couple of weeks.”

Italian press reports that Sergio Perez is one of Red Bull’s options for 2021, with Nico Hulkenberg also on the list “For the first time, Red Bull wants to go fishing outside its own stables, where there are currently no drivers ready for the big jump.”#F1 #RussianGP — hotlapmode (@hotlapmode) October 2, 2020

Perez also added that he is only focusing on this season, for now, helping Force India/Racing Point finish 3rd, in what would be their highest-ever finish in the sport. They face a lot of competition from Renault and McLaren, and as such, Perez and Lance Stroll will need to be on the top of their game.

“I just want to deliver the weekend after weekend. We’re close to third in the constructors’ championship so that’s the focus right now. The future, it’s a matter of time.”