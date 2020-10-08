Sebastian Vettel shows confidence in his happen to be the new team, Aston Martin, as the German driver purchases its shares.

In the recent revelation in the newly formed relationship between Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin, the German racer has revealed that he has bought in shares of the team displaying a certain degree of faith between the two.

Racer.com quotes the German: “Everybody is free to do what they want with their money, Aston Martin is a public company, and everyone is free to invest in the company.”

“If you’re asking if I have shares in the company? I have. How much? I think it’s a secondary thing which I won’t talk about”,

“I believe in the project. I decided to go with the project, and I am excited to see what happens when we kick off next year, and I am starting for a new team.”

This is one of those rare occasions when Vettel willingly talked about his financial decisions in life. The 33-year-old driver doesn’t even have a managed to deal with it.

Sergio Perez should stay- Vettel.

Ever since the rumours of Vettel to Racing Point emerged, the whole paddock knew that it would be Sergio Perez who will be sacrificed for Vettel’s inclusion in the team.

Meanwhile, Vettel says that he wishes Perez get to stay in Formula 1, as there are only a limited number of opportunities left to avail.

“I don’t know if Checo is talking to anyone so I don’t know if he’s definitely out. I don’t know. You guys are making the news, so I think you know a bit more than me. It would be a shame. He’s a driver that deserves to be in F1.”

As of now, it is not clear even where will he end up by the time 2021 starts.